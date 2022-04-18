Ashland’s Colin Porter and Russell’s Shaelyn Steele were named to the Louisville Courier-Journal all-state basketball team.
The accomplishment is significant, as Kentucky doesn’t separate teams by classes in basketball.
Porter, a Liberty University recruit, averaged 17.1 points, 6.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Steele, a sophomore, ranked 11th in Kentucky at 21.9 points per game while adding 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Winfield defeated Wahama 7-1 Wednesday, snapping a 39-game winning streak for Wahama. The loss was the White Falcons’ first since a 4-2 defeat by Meigs on March 23, 2019. Wahama hadn’t lost to an in-state opponent since Buffalo won 11-8 on April 12, 2018. The margin of defeat was Wahama’s worst since dropping a 9-1 decision to Parkersburg on May 25, 2017.
That winning streak was one of several amazing stats turned in by high school student-athletes and teams in the last week. Shady Spring’s Paige Maynard set a state record with 34 strikeouts in 14 innings in a 1-0 victory over Independence. The Patriots’ Delaney Buckland whiffed 30.
Eastern-Meigs scored 15 runs in the third inning of a 24-0 win over South Gallia in baseball. River Valley’s baseball team scored 13 runs in the fourth inning of a 25-11 triumph over Vinton County. Ironton pitcher Jon Wylie struck out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter vs. Chesapeake.
Symmes Valley beat Ironton St. Joe 6-4 in a game that featured nine walks, eight hit batters and three wild pitches. Meigs’ Ethan Stewart struck out 15 and came within a hit batter of a perfect game in a 10-0 win over Nelsonville-York. Symmes Valley softball coach Odie Estep won his 500th game.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Huntington High offensive lineman Will Meadows (West Virginia State); Ashland basketball stars Colin Porter (Liberty) and Ethan Sellars (Cedarville); Tolsia girls basketball standout Lynndsey Cassel (Kentucky Christian); Portsmouth baseball pitcher Daewin Spence (Rio Grande); South Webster volleyball player Rylee McGraw (Ohio Christian); Huntington Prep basketball standout Dok Muordar (South Florida).
COMMITMENTS: Huntington High shortstop/pitcher Braden Shepherd (Marietta).
OFFERS: Ironton running back Jaquez Keyes (Army, Wisconsin).
VISITS: Huntington High kicker Jonny Aya-Ay and Ironton running back Amari Felder (Marshall); Cabell Midland running back Curtis Jones Jr. (Maryland); Coal Grove linebacker Chase Hall (Kent State); Fairland girls basketball star Tomi Hinkle (West Virginia State);
Rock Hill track standouts Victor Day and Brayden Adams (Ohio Dominican); Rock Hill football player Chanz Pancake (Defiance); Fairland defensive back Steeler Leep (Harding); Keyes (Wisconsin); Ashland football players Landon Himes, Aris Pittman, Bailey Thacker and Kahlil Vaughn (Ohio);
George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (Appalachian State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest).
COACHING CHANGES: Cabell Midland volleyball coach Rebecca Cremeans resigned, as did Fairview boys basketball coach Roger Newton. Ashland baseball coach Evan Yongue resigned as was replaced by interim Derek Runyon.
Matt Clark is the new girls basketball coach at East Carter. Former Cabell Midland boys basketball coach Steve Hibberd is the new coach at North Stafford (Virginia) High School.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Running back Amari Felder has transferred from Huntington High to Ironton. Fairland’s Aiden Porter scored five points to help Ohio beat Kentucky 85-84 in overtime in the Ohio-Kentucky all-star basketball game.
The South defeated the North in the WVGA Junior Matches. The South featured Cabell Midland golfers Evan Jarvis, Cameron Jarvis, Taylor Sargent and Jack Michael.
Former Parkersburg girls basketball star Shay-Lee Kirby transferred from Austin Peay to Youngstown State. Huntington High girls basketball standout Dionna Gray has partnered with influencetee.com to launch her own line of merchandise.