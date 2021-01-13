CENTENARY, Ohio — Fairland pulled away in the second half to defeat Gallia Academy 69-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference game in Centenary, Ohio.
The Dragons (8-3 overall, 5-0 OVC), ranked 10th in Ohio Division III, outscored the Blue Devils 41-22 in the second half to remain atop the league standings.
Aiden Porter led Fairland with 32 points. Gavin Hunt scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Jacob Polcyn scored 11. Isaac Clary and Kenyon Franklin paced Gallia Academy (1-4, 0-3) with 14 points each. Cooper Davis scored 10.
The Dragons were efficient from 2-point range, making 21 of 32 shots, and went 8 for 22 from 3-point range. Fairland attempted just three free throws, making one. The Blue Devils were 16 for 28 on 2-point shots and 4 for 15 on 3-point attempts. Gallia Academy made 4 of 9 free throws.
FAIRLAND 16 12 19 22 — 69: Polcyn 11, Porter 32, Hunt 16, Thomas 5, J. Thacker 2, Schmidt 0, N. Thacker 0, Leep 3.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10 16 7 15 — 48: Davis 10, Franklin 14, Fellure 2, Walter 4, Clary 14, Call 0.
GREEN 69, IRONTON ST. JOE 59: The Bobcats outscored the Flyers 16-6 in overtime to post a victory in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Ironton St. Joe (6-3 overall, 4-2 Southern Ohio Conference) led 27-22 at halftime, but Green (2-8, 1-5) rallied for a 42-41 lead after three quarters.
The Flyers tied it 53-53 to force overtime, where Ethan Huffman and Levi Blevins combined for 11 points to help the Bobcats win.
Levi Sampson led Green with 25 points. Blevins scored 17 and Huffman and Wiley Sanders each added 12.
Jared Johnson scored a career-high 23 points for Ironton St. Joe. J.C. Damron scored 16 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 13 14 14 12 6 — 59: Rowe 3, Sheridan 9, Damron 16, Johnson 23, M. Mahlmeister 0, J. Mahlmeister 8, Weber 0, Salisbury 0.
GREEN 12 10 20 11 16 — 69: Sampson 25, Huffman 12, Blevins 17, Waddell 0, Chaffins 0, Singleton 3, Sanders 12.
RIVER VALLEY 54, SOUTH GALLIA 44: The Raiders (7-3) ran out to a 12-4 lead and defeated the Rebels (6-4) in Bidwell, Ohio.
South Gallia pulled within 28-25, but River Valley used an 8-0 run to pull away.
Jordan Lambert scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Raiders. Mason Rhodes scored 13 points, 11 in the first half. Chase Barber chipped in 11 points.
Jaxxin Mabe scored 18 points to lead the Rebels. Tristan Saber scored 10 points and snatched 10 rebounds. Brayden Hammond scored nine points and snared 12 rebounds.
SOUTH GALLIA 8 17 6 13 — 44: Mabe 18, Saber 10, Hammond 9, Saunders 5, Combs 2.
RIVER VALLEY 12 16 10 16 — 54: Jo. Lambert 14, Rhodes 13, Barber 11, Ja. Lambert 7, Fulks 4, Alderman 4, Schultz 1.
WHEELERSBURG 77, SOUTH WEBSTER 46: Matthew Miller and Eli Sword each scored 15 points and the Pirates clobbered the Jeeps.
J.J. Truitt and Jonah Lawson each chipped in 10 points. Jaren Lower led South Webster with 18 points. Trae Zimmerman scored 14.
BOYD COUNTY 61, LEWIS COUNTY 52: Rheyce Deboard scored 16 points as Boyd County won the battle of Lions in Summit, Kentucky.
Graden McNeil scored 11 points for Boyd County. Logan Lies paced Lewis County with 12 points. Kolby McCann scored 11 points and Levi Burriss 10.
Girls
RACELAND 43, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 36: Kierston Smith scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift the Rams (2-2) over the visiting Royals (2-3) in the Kentucky All-A Classic.
Gabby Karle led Rose Hill Christian with 13 points.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 4 11 6 15 — 36: Newll 3, Karle 13, Van Keuren 3, Stephens 8, Trimble 9.
RACELAND 13 8 11 11 — 43: Smith 20, Collins 6, Picklesimer 6, Mackie 9, Maynard 2.