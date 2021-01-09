ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Aiden Porter made one mistake Saturday night, but made up for it in a big way.
Porter, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, missed the front end free throw in a bonus situation with 12 seconds remaining and his Fairland team (7-3), ranked 14th in Division III, leading No. 8 Eastern-Brown 49-48. Porter, though, made a steal with 2 seconds left to seal the victory at the Carl York Center.
"Aiden usually makes that foul shot," Fairland coach Nathan Speed said. "We were able to extend everything out and he came up with a great tip, a great deflection on the ball."
Porter starred throughout the contest before making a quick exit afterward. He made 8 of 11 shots, 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and 3 of 4 free throws to score 24 points. He also grabbed four rebounds and made one steal while holding Warriors' leading scorer Luke Garrett to six points, 19 below his average. Garrett finished 3 for 10 from the floor, 0 for 2 from beyond the 3-point arc.
"Aiden did a great job on (Garrett)," said Fairland senior guard Clayton Thomas, who scored 18 points, all on 3-point shots. "(Garrett) went to the corner and slipped back up on an elevator (double screen). Aiden read it right and made the play."
The Dragons led the entire game, but were challenged at nearly every moment. The Dragons led 39-30 after a Porter 3-pointer with 56 seconds left in the third quarter, but Eastern-Brown (11-1) used a 6-0 run to pull within 39-36 with 7:17 remaining to play.
Porter followed with a 3-pointer, one of 11 Fairland made on 23 attempts, and a 2-point shot off a crisp pass from Thomas to boost the lead to 44-36 with 5:07 left. The Warriors rallied, however, within 46-44 before Thomas swished a trey, sending towels flying from the Eastern-Brown bench in frustration.
Colton Vaughn, a 6-4 senior, followed with a pair of baskets from the paint to pull the Warriors, who were 1 for 11 on 3-pointers, within 49-48 with 1:10 left, but neither team attempted a field goal the rest of the way against each other's sticky defense.
The teams were set to meet in the Beasts of the Southeast showcase at Chesapeake, but that event was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Warriors coach Rob Beucler agreed to play at Fairland, despite his team playing four games this week.
"You never know," Beucler said, referring to the possibility that basketball season could be canceled because of COVID. "We agreed we'd play. The kids deserve to play."
Vaughn led Eastern-Brown with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Trent Hundley scored 11 points.
EASTERN-BROWN 9 13 12 14 --48: Boone 3-5 0-1 0-0 6. Garrett 3-10 0-2 0-0 6, Vaughn 8-15 0-1 0-0 16, Daniels 2-6 0-2 5-6 9, Hoskins 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Hundley 5-12 1-4 0-2 11. Totals: 21-51 1-11 5-8 48.
FAIRLAND 14 11 14 10 -- 49: Polcyn 0-1 0-0 1-2 1, Porter 8-11 5-6 3-4 24, Hunt 1-3 0-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0-1 0, Schmidt 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, N. Thacker 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, Thomas 6-17 6-14 0-0 18. Totals: 17-37 11-23 4-7 49.
Rebounds: E-B 25 (Vaughn 10), F 21 (Williams 7). Team rebounds: E-B 3, F 6. Deadball rebounds: E-B none, F 1. Steals: E-B 6 (Boone 2, Garrett 2), F 5 (Thomas 2). Blocked shots: E-B none, F 1 (Williams). Turnovers: E-B 5, F 9. Fouls: E-B 10, F 10. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.