PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Curt Clifford’s Portsmouth High School football teams won 10 more games than they lost in 24 seasons, but those in the know understand what an accomplishment that was.
That’s why Clifford is one of the newer members of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He is joined in the class of 2022 by Sam Fornsaglio of Cadiz, Jeff Durbin of Lake, Ed Nasonti of Bellevue, Bob Ramsay of Dalton and Joe Yost of Akron Ellet.
Clifford, who is in the real estate business in Portsmouth, went 138-128 from 1989 through 2012 playing loaded schedules. Some of the better teams in Portsmouth’s history and southern Ohio were coached by Clifford, who led the Trojans to four consecutive playoff appearances from 1999 through 2002 and seven overall. In 2000, Portsmouth won the Associated Press poll championship, went 13-1 and reached the Division III semifinals when it averaged 43.5 points per game and gave up 9.0. The AP named Clifford state coach of the year that season.
Qualifying for the postseason in Ohio then was difficult, as just four teams from each region made the field.
Clifford remembered that his great teams were strong this time of the year, during offseason workouts, and not just during the season.
“Look at what kids did in the offseason,” Clifford said “Our weight rooms were brutal. We did things right and worked our kids as hard as we could work them.”
Darryl Lisath, who played for Clifford, thanked the veteran coach for pushing him.
“No matter what position you’re in in life, I promise if you play your position, play it well, and play it with discipline, you are destined to succeed,” Lisath said. “Coach Clifford would preach this to us 30-some years ago before every game and it still stands true today.”
Clifford was an assistant at Portsmouth for 12 seasons before becoming head coach of his alma mater, which he joined soon after graduating from Wilmington College. He also coached high school and junior high track, as well as junior high basketball and coached in the North-South all-star game.
Clifford thanked his wife, Mary, and children Courtney (deceased), Tyler and Caitlin for putting up with the life of a coach. He thanked myriad others for helping him produce a hall of fame career. Clifford and his wife promote ovarian cancer awareness, promoting catching signs and symptoms of the disease that killed Courtney.
Portsmouth’s teams under Clifford were known for ferocious games with strong foes such as Ironton, coached by Bob Lutz, and Wheelersburg, led by Ed Miller. Lutz and Miller also are hall of famers. Clifford said he is honored to be mentioned in the same breath with those two coaching legends, as well as Paul Brown, who coached nine seasons at Massillon High before moving on to Bowling Green, the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.
Lutz set a state record for victories vs. Clifford and Portsmouth in 2009.
“Do I belong in the same picture as guys like Ed Miller, Bob Lutz, Paul Brown?” Clifford asked. “I wouldn’t have voted for myself. I was lucky enough to be voted in by my peers. I appreciate that.”
Clifford’s former players said there is no doubt he is worthy.
“I’m proud to have been coached by Curt Clifford,” said Bruce Kalb, who took over as head coach when Clifford retired. “This is a much-deserved honor for an amazing coach and an even better man.”
Ironton coach Jerrod Pendleton, Clifford’s son-in-law, congratulated the former Portsmouth coach.
“Quite the accomplishment,” Pendleton said.
Clifford will be inducted into the Hall in June at the Hilton Columbus at Easton Hotel. A specific date for the ceremony is to be determined.