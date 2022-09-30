CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Heading into the final stretch of four games, head coach Bruce Kalb said Portsmouth’s season-long goal of opening the playoffs at home was still intact.
That is, if the Trojans were prepared to handle a Chesapeake team honoring its seniors in the final home game of the season for the Panthers.
Kalb’s team did that by defeating Chesapeake 35-12 in an Ohio Valley Conference football game Friday at Phil Davis Field.
Portsmouth improved to 4-3 overall on the season and moved to 3-1 in the OVC. Chesapeake fell to 2-5 and 0-4 in the OVC.
The Panthers did not make it easy on the Trojans.
After a Chesapeake punt, Portsmouth scored on its first possession of the game, but the Panthers, sparked by Curtis Brandenburg’s kickoff return to the Trojans’ 48-yard line, answered with a TD.
Jacob Harris’ 24-yard pass to Dannie Maynard put the Panthers in a spot to tie, but Portsmouth blocked the point-after try, leaving the Trojans with a 7-6 lead.
Chesapeake’s defense recovered a Portsmouth fumble to end the Trojans’ next drive at the Panthers’ 46. Harris and Maynard connected on a 32-yard pass to move the home team to the PHS 20, but the drive stalled there with a turnover on downs.
The teams would trade touchdowns on the next two possessions, with the Panthers missing on a 2-point conversion that would have tied the game at 14-14. Instead, Portsmouth answered with a drive to end the first half that culminated with a touchdown to set a 21-12 halftime advantage.
“What (Chesapeake) can do well can be difficult to stop,” Kalb said. “It’s their senior night, so it’s going to be a battle. We want to host a playoff game, but we can’t do that if we don’t win tonight.”
The Trojans’ strategy in the second half was to win time of possession.
Braxton Truett’s 5-yard run in the third quarter capped a 3-minute, 12-second drive that set a tone of the Trojans milking the second-half clock.
Portsmouth followed that with a drive that took 5 minutes, 38 seconds off the clock and ended with a 20-yard touchdown run to set the final tally.
Portsmouth remained unbeaten against Chesapeake since the Trojans joined the OVC in the 2015 season. Kalb’s team can remain a game behind Ironton in the league standings if it can defeat Fairland in its next game, which will be at home.
Chesapeake will go on the road for its final three-game stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup with South Point next Friday.
PORTSMOUTH 7 14 7 7 — 35
CHESAPEAKE 6 6 0 0 — 12
P — Pendleton 9 pass from Duncan (Roth kick).
C — Maynard 24 pass from Harris (kick blocked).
P — Heiland 67 pass from Duncan (Roth kick).
C — Burnside 1 run (pass failed).
P — Pendleton 1 pass from Duncan (Roth kick).
P — Truett 5 run (Roth kick).
P — Duncan 20 run (Roth kick).
P C
First downs 23 12
Rushes-yards 32-195 34-95
Passes 20-25-0 7-15-0
Passing yards 214 119
Total yards 409 214
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 8-80 9-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (P) Truett 10-82, Hammond 12-72, T. Duncan 7-47, Pendleton 1-1, Team 3-(-3); (C) Burnside 13-54, Martin 4-29, Brandenburg 3-12, Shockley 8-8, Thacker 1-1, Harris 8-(-9).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.