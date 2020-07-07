PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Portsmouth High School has suspended all athletic practices for two weeks after a person affiliated with Trojans sports tested positive for COVID-19.
Portsmouth athletic director Joe Albrecht did not identify the individual, nor indicate if male, female, student-athlete, coach or support personnel.
The first Scioto County school to halt workouts, Portsmouth plans to resume practices on July 20.
Portsmouth is the second local school district to suspend summer drills, joining Russell, which stopped practices for girls soccer and baseball on Jun 29 after a female soccer player tested positive. She had come into contact with a baseball player, prompting the suspensions of both sports' workouts. Two days later, the girl was determined to have had a false positive test. Russell officials opted to continue to the suspension of the two programs anyway.
Sissonville High School ceased football practice on June 29 after one of its coaches tested positive for COVID-19.