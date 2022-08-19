LUCASVILLE, Ohio -- Tyler Duncan completed 18 of 30 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns and one interception Thursday to lead Portsmouth (1-0) to a 42-28 victory over Lucasville Valley (0-1) in high school football.
Devon Lattimore caught six passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns as the Trojans rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit. Nolan Heiland intercepted two passes.
Beau Hammond's 1-yard TD plunge with 1:32 left in the third quarter gave Portsmouth, which entertains Portsmouth West on Friday, a 35-28 lead it never relinquished.
The Indians, who visit Coal Grove on Friday, outgained Portsmouth 402-334 and controlled the ball for 9:28 longer but couldn't stop the Trojans' big plays. Colt Buckle ran for three scores.
PORTSMOUTH 7 0 28 7 -- 42
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 14 0 14 0 -- 28
LV -- Buckle 5 run (Buckle kick)
P -- D. Lattimore 14 pass from T. Duncan (Roth kick)
LV -- Buckle 1 run (Buckle kick)
P -- J. Duncan 9 pass from T. Duncan (kick blocked)
LV -- Buckle 2 run (kick blocked)
P -- Lattimore 71 pass from T. Duncan (Pendleton run)
LV -- Nickel 23 pass from Arnett (Arnett run)
P -- Hammond 1 run (Roth run)
P -- D. Lattimore 27 pass from T. Duncan (Roth kick)
Girls soccer
ASHLAND 4, GREENUP COUNTY 0: The Kittens (5-0) ran their shutout streak to five games with a victory over the Musketeers (0-2) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Milei Baker scored two goals and assisted on another. Laney Sorrell and Lindsey Clark also scored. Abby Baldwin had an assist. Gracie Madden made four saves. Ashland has outscored its foes 40-0.
BOYD COUNTY 7, ROWAN COUNTY 0: Boyd and Boyd helped Boyd beat the Vikings. Laci Boyd scored a hat trick and Lexi Boyd added a goal as the Lions (3-0) won in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Aubrey Moore, Maddison Badgett and Faith Burnside also found the net. Rowan County fell to 1-2.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 10, PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 0: Leandra Curnutte scored four goals as the Bulldogs (2-1) clobbered the Hawks (1-2) in Pikeville, Kentucky. Maggie Johnson, Brylee Blair and Molly McClanahan scored two goals apiece. Blair issued an assist. Abby Maynard earned the shutout in goal.
Boys soccer
RUSSELL 5, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: Marcus Bellomy made three saves as the Red Devils (2-1) toppled the Bulldogs (2-1) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Nathan Totten scored three goals and handed out one assist. Jeison Benitez-Ramires scored once. Alan Benitez-Ramires made three assists.
WEST CARTER 2, GREENUP COUNTY 1: The Comets (1-2) scored in overtime to top the Musketeers (0-3) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Easton Sparks scored for Greenup County.
Golf
MASON, W.Va. -- Wahama shot 167 to win a five-team golf tournament at the Riverside Golf Course. Gilmer County was second at 185, followed in the top three by Point Pleasant at 199. The Big Blacks' Brennan Sang fired a 36 to take medalist honors.
