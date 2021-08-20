PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Portsmouth (1-0) rallied from a 3-0 halftime deficit to defeat Lucasville Valley 35-3 Thursday night in high school football at the Trojan Coliseum.
The Indians (0-1) took a 3-0 lead on Chase Ruby's 26-yard field goal on the final play of the first half. The play was a major momentum swinger, as 34 seconds earlier the Trojans were at the Lucasville Valley 7-yard line facing second and goal. Colton Buckle, though, intercepted a Drew Roe pass and returned it 80 yards to the Trojans 20, where Roe made a touchdown-saving tackle.
Roe rallied Portsmouth for a 7-3 lead, hitting Reade Pendleton with a 27-yard touchdown pass 48 seconds into the third quarter. That play was set up by a long kickoff return by Donavon Carr to the Indians' 27.
Beau Hammond boosted the Trojans' lead to 14-3 with a 38-yard TD run. After Portsmouth recovered the ensuing kickoff when Valley failed to touch the ball, Roe hit Dariyonne Bryant with a 36-yard scoring strike to make it 21-3 with 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Roe and Bryant connected again on a 12-yard touchdown pass at 7:39 of the fourth quarter. Hammond set the score when he returned a botched punt nine yards for a TD.
Zach Roth kicked five extra points. Pendelton caught six passes for 94 yards and Bryant six for 80 as Roe completed 18 of 31 for 218 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. The Trojans held the Indians to 72 yards rushing on 40 attempts.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0 3 0 0 — 3
PORTSMOUTH 0 0 21 14 — 35
LV — Ruby FG 26
P — Pendleton 27 pass from Roe (Roth kick)
P — Beau Hammond 38-yard run (Zach Roth kick), 6:02, 3rd (14-3 P)
P — Bryant 36 pass from Roe (Roth kick)
P — Bryant 20 pass from Roe (Roth kick)
P— Hammond 9 fumble recovery (Roth kick)
Team Statistics
V P
First downs 13 12
Rushes-yards 42-73 13-44
Passing yards 64 218
Total yards 137 262
Cmp-Att-Int. 9-20-1 18-31-1
Fumbles-lost 4-2 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-58 13-106
Punts 5-32.8 3-30.7
Individuals
RUSHING — Lucasville Valley: Morrow 14-61, Arnett 16-35, Nickel 10-17, Team 2-(minus-40); Portsmouth: Hammond 4-44 TD, Johnson 5-12, Copley 1-1, Roe 3-(minus-13)
PASSING — Lucasville Valley: Nickel 9-20-1, 64 yards; Portsmouth: Roe 18-31-1, 218 yards.
RECEIVING — Lucasville Valley: Edwards 4-30, Moore 1-24, Morrow 1-7, Buckle 1-7, Arnett 2-(minus-4); Portsmouth: Pendleton 6-94, Bryant 6-80, Duncan 5-34, Carr 1-10.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, LEWIS COUNTY 0: Carleigh Conley had 20 of the VolleyCats 21 assists in a 26-24, 25-20, 25-21 triumph over Lewis County (1-2) in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Bethany Ledford had 10 digs and eight kills for Ashland (3-0). Sophie Suman recorded eight aces.
FAIRVIEW 3, WEST CARTER 0: The Eagles (2-0) used 16 aces, four by Charlee Hobbs and four by Kameron Frye, to sweep the Comets 25-13, 25-18, 25-9 in Westwood, Kentucky. West Carter fell to 1-1.
BOYD COUNTY 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: The Lions (1-0) defeated the Musketeers 25-23, 25-11, 25-15 in Lloyd, Kentucky. Greenup County dropped to 1-2.
RACELAND 3, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: The host Rams (2-1) defeated the Royals 26-24, 25-23, 25-18. Rose Hill Christian slipped to 1-2.
BETSY LAYNE 3, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: Madi Meade made 46 digs as the Bobcats (2-0) swept the visiting Bulldogs 25-17, 25-9, 25-23.
Emily Johnson made 25 digs and Christian Howell 21 for Betsy Layne. Mallory Hall chipped in 14 digs. Lindsey Watkins issued 28 assists. Madison Hamilton had 10 kills and eight blocks. Lawrence County dipped to 0-3.
Girls soccer
ROWAN COUNTY 1, BOYD COUNTY 0: Kelsey Lewis' goal was the difference in the Vikings' victory over the Lions (0-3) in Morehead, Kentucky. Kyra Black made 13 saves for Rowan County (2-2).
SCHEDULE CHANGES
Grove City Christian at Portsmouth Notre Dame football was postponed Friday with no makeup date set. Chesapeake, Greenup County and Rock Hill had football games canceled.
