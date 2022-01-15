SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- Dariyonne Bryant scored 29 points and Wheelersburg transfer Kenny Sanderlin 22 to lead Portsmouth to an upset of South Point Friday night in boys high school basketball.
The Trojans (4-6, 1-4) entered the game in last place in the Ohio Valley Conference, while the Pointers (9-2, 5-1), ranked sixth in the state in Division III, were atop the standings. Portsmouth, aided by 10 points from Devon Lattimore, built a 61-42 lead and held off a late charge.
Jake Adams led South Point with 16 points. Mason Kazee scored 12 and Zander Dornon 10.
SOUTH POINT 17 11 14 21 -- 63: Schneider 4, Adams 16, Wilburn 4, Kazee 12, Pegram 9, Smith 6, Dornon 10.
CHESAPEAKE 67, ROCK HILL 59: Ben Bragg scored 21 points and Levi Blankenship 19 as the host Panthers (7-3 overall, 4-3 OVC) defeated the Redmen (5-6, 2-5) on Norm Persin Court. Dannie Maynard chipped in 10 points for Chesapeake. Owen Hankins scored 17, Brayden Adams 14 and Noah Doddridge 10 for Rock Hill.
ROCK HILL 21 10 14 14 -- 59: Doddridge 10, Griffith 0, Hankins 17, Adams 14, McFann 0, Williams 8, Day 0, Malone 6, Smith 4.
ASHLAND 43, BELFRY 35: Mikayla Martin scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the homestanding Kittens (8-1) beat the Pirates, despite missing three starters. Ella Seallars and Kenleigh Woods scored 11 each for Ashland, playing its first game in 10 days. Kyra Justice led Belfry (6-9) with 10 points.
TOLSIA 60, PHELPS 28: Autumn Block scored 13 points, made nine steals, grabbed six rebounds and issues five assist to pace the Rebels (9-1) by the Hornets in Glenhayes. Kerigan Salmons scored 15 and Lynndsey Cassell 14 for Tolsia. Caleigh McCoy led Phelps (2-8) with 14 points.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sporting events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.