PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Portsmouth outgained Fairland 440-178 Friday in a 34-0 victory in high school football at the Trojan Coliseum.
The Trojans (5-3 overall, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference) scored all the points they needed when Beau Hammond returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown at 2:59 of the first quarter. Zach Roth kicked the extra point.
Hammond scored again on an 8-yard run with 11:33 left in the second quarter for a 13-0 halftime lead.
Tyler Duncan's 3-yard TD run and 41-yard scoring pass to Nolan Heiland in the third quarter boosted the lead to 27-0. Duncan threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to his cousin Jayden Duncan with 6:49 to play to set the score.
Tyler Duncan completed 18 of 26 passes for 293 yards. For the Dragons (5-3, 2-3), Steeler Leep caught five passes for 144 yards.
ASHLAND 35, EAST CARTER 21: LaBryant Strade completed 9 of 14 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns as the host Tomcats (4-4) beat the Raiders (5-2) at Putnam Stadium. Brandon Houston caught five passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Braxton Jenniings carried 16 times for 137 yards. For East Carter, Eli Estepp completed 10 of 21 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown. Evan Goodman caught seven passes for 112 yards and one score. Isaac Boggs ran for 113 yards and two TDs on 22 attempts.
BOYD COUNTY 43, COVINGTON HOLMES 8: The Lions (5-3) built a 26-0 lead and rolled by the Bulldogs (4-3) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Malachi Wheeler scored on runs of 5, 9 and 6 yards. Camaron Collins ran 59 yards for a touchdown and caught a 33-yard TD pass from Rhett Holbrook. Wheeler ran for 147 yards on 15 attempts. For Holmes, Emauryon Arnold carried 12 times for 103 yards.
ROCK HILL 35, GALLIA ACADEMY 31: The Redmen (4-4) overcame a 31-14 deficit to upset the Blue Devils (7-1) in Gallipolis, Ohio. Levi Jiles ran for three touchdowns for Rock Hill. Kordell French scored on a 12-yard run with less than 2 minutes remaining to win it. Hudson Shamblin ran for 121 yards for Gallia Academy.
GREENUP COUNTY 28, RUSSELL 27: The Red Devils' 2-point conversion pass fell incomplete and the Musketeers (5-2) escaped with a triumph in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Russell (0-7) led 14-7 at halftime, but Ike Henderson and Jayce Griffith scored for Greenup County in the third quarter. Tyler Sammons ran for 167 yards and Henderson 108.
EASTERN-MEIGS 21, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Rylee Burnett carried 23 times for 138 yards and one touchdown as the Eagles (6-2) shut out the Rebels. Gavin Gavin Smith and Gavin Murphy also scored. Hunter Wright completed 16 of 30 passes for 111 yards for South Gallia (4-4).
RACELAND 57, BETSY LAYNE 6: The Rams held the Bobcats to 78 total yards in a trouncing in Stanville, Kentucky. Raceland held Reese Music, the leading rusher in the state in Class A, to 3 yards on eight carries. Logan Lundy passed for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
Boys soccer
WHEELERSBURG 4, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: Max Hagans scored three goals to lead the Pirates (11-0-2) over the visiting Indians (8-4-1). Nick Sylvia also scored.
