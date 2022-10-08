The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fairland's Steeler Leep (27) carries the ball against Portsmouth Friday night during a high school football game at the Trojan Coliseum in Portsmouth, Ohio.

 JOSH WILSON | For The Herald-Dispatch

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Portsmouth outgained Fairland 440-178 Friday in a 34-0 victory in high school football at the Trojan Coliseum.

The Trojans (5-3 overall, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference) scored all the points they needed when Beau Hammond returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown at 2:59 of the first quarter. Zach Roth kicked the extra point.

