PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State University swimming coach Gerald Cadogan didn’t look far for his latest recruit.
Christian Keys, a three-sport athlete out of Portsmouth High School, will keep his swimming talents right in the city limits, suiting up for the Bears.
For Keys, the opportunity to swim for Cadogan at the collegiate level was an opportunity he said he couldn’t turn down.
“It means a lot to me personally that coach Cadogan sees something in me that he can build upon,” Keys said. “I want to become the best swimmer that I can be under his direction.”
At Portsmouth, Keys played football and baseball in addition to swimming. He played fullback and middle linebacker on the gridiron for the Trojans, earning Honorable Mention All-Ohio Valley Conference accolades in 2020. He then swam in the 50- and 100-meter freestyles, as well as the 4x50- and 4x100- meter relays. On the baseball diamond, Keys helped the Trojans go 17-13 and reach the district finals in Division III playing third base and outfield.
“My teammates and coaches both really changed who I was from an introvert to someone who will say hi to a random person and ask how they are,” Keys said. “My coaches showed me how to be a leader and how to be an example of what to do. I believe that I came out of all three programs as a better person.”
His time playing baseball at Portsmouth had such an impact on Keys that after swimming season he wants to help Portsmouth High coach Aaron Duncan.
“Coach (Aaron) Duncan convinced me to come to a few sessions and try it for my senior year,” Keys said. “I did and ended up playing. Coach Duncan and his assistants really made the sport fun and enjoyable for me again, so much so that I’m wanting to come back and help whenever he needs me to this year.”
As a swimmer, the future nursing major’s primary goal is to help put the SSU program on the national map.
“I hope to help accelerate the swimming program’s growth and put it on a good path,” Keys said. “I want it to become a staple in sports like basketball and baseball. I hope to finish my associate’s degree in two years’ time to be into the nursing field as soon as possible.”