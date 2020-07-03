HUNTINGTON — For the second time in a two-week stretch, Herd That is facing an opponent switch in the first round of The Basketball Tournament due to COVID-19.
Playing for Jimmy V is now out of TBT due to a player testing positive, which was announced on Friday — just two days before the scheduled contest with Herd That.
Now, Herd That will take on Peoria All-Stars — a replacement team — at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
It ends what could have been another fun matchup for the Marshall-based Herd That team.
Playing for Jimmy V featured former Huntington Prep guard Josh Perkins, as well as former UConn star Hasheem Thabeet, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
Playing for Jimmy V was the first replacement team that was called on to take part in the tournament after Best Virginia — a West Virginia University-based team — was forced to withdraw on June 22 after several players tested positive for COVID-19.
While Playing for Jimmy V had plenty of time to prepare, the team was still putting together its pieces, adding players in the last three days, according to the team’s Twitter account.
Having already experienced an opponent change, Herd That players took the notification in stride, but change happening just two days prior to a scheduled contest shows the unique nature of sports in the COVID-19 era.
“We’re going to do our thing,” Jon Elmore said. “We’re locked in and focused and we don’t care about who we play. We’ve just got to be ready to roll.”
Elmore added that it is a scenario much like an NCAA Tournament weekend in which, if you win, you get one day to prepare for the next opponent.
“You just have to be ready for anybody,” Elmore said. “You take it one game at a time. Whoever your matchup is, you take care of it and then deal with the next game if it comes.”