Friday night’s Putnam County football rivalry pitting Poca at Hurricane was hastily called off Friday afternoon due to possible COVID-19 exposures involving the Poca football team.
Poca athletic director Derek Pauley said contact tracing was taking place Friday afternoon to determine the extent of the possible exposures.
“Hope it’s not an outbreak,’’ Pauley said.
The two teams, who hadn’t met since 2006, were supposed to play at 7 p.m. Friday at Redskin Stadium. The game was canceled just before 1 p.m.
Because of Friday’s situation, Poca coach Seth Ramsey didn’t think his team would be able to play any more games the rest of the regular season. The regular season in West Virginia ends the weekend of Nov. 6-7.
Ramsey was hopeful his team’s current status in the Class AA playoff ratings holds up and the Dots get into the postseason. Currently, Poca (4-1) stands 10th in the AA ratings, with the top 16 teams in each class gaining playoff berths.
Hurricane (3-2) sits at the No. 14 position in the AAA playoff ratings. The Redskins are scheduled to host Spring Valley on Nov. 6, but Wayne County has been orange all week in the state’s color-coded COVID risk factor map, meaning it might not be able to play next week, either, unless its status improves.
“We are in talks with other gold counties for next week,’’ Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor said on Twitter. Putnam County was gold on Friday’s daily map provided by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The Department of Education weekly map that determines the status of in-person classes and school activities in every county for the following week is updated at 5 p.m. on Saturday.