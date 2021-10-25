ONA -- The University of the Cumberlands showed Kaedlee Potter love and she returned it by signing with the Patriots.
Potter, a 6-foot-2 senior basketball star at Cabell Midland High School, signed her letter of intent Friday.
"They were my first offer," Potter said. "That made a big impact. You want to go where you're wanted and they definitely made me feel wanted. The coaching staff is really good and I was impressed with everything there."
A NAIA program in Williamsburg, Kentucky, U of C went 14-6 overall and 10-4 in the Mid-South Conference, last season. Head coach Rick Reeves filled his roster mostly with players from Kentucky and Tennessee, but found a few in other places. Potter said she's excited to represent West Virginia.
Potter also said she is happy to have the recruiting process done.
"It's a big relief," she said. "I wanted to get it situated so I could concentrate on basketball and school, on what the coaches want me to do and getting back to the state tournament."
Potter helped the Knights to the Class AAA finals last season. Cabell Midland lost 58-49 to Huntington High. Potter scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds in that game.
Army recently contacted Potter, as did some other schools. She said her heart, though, was set on U of C, where she likely will major in biology with an eye toward becoming a dermatologist.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.