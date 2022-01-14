ONA — No. 4 Cabell Midland played the first of four consecutive games against Class AAAA Associated Press top-10 girls high school basketball teams on Friday by hosting No. 2 Morgantown.
It passed the first hurdle with a game-winning 3-pointer from K.K. Potter as time expired to give the Knights a 37-34 win over the Mohigans.
“I told them, ‘You’ve got a chance to play four top teams in the state right here at home,’” Cabell Midland coach Adkins said.
The Knights took control early in the first quarter with a 3-pointer by Jazmyn Wheeler, but Morgantown matched the Knights every step of the way.
Lindsay Bechtel scored five points in the opening quarter and Kate Hawkins’ layup with 1:10 left in the first quarter gave the Mohigans a 9-8 lead.
Wheeler got a 2-point bucket to end the first quarter with Cabell Midland on top 10-9.
Sofia Wassick scored all seven of Morgantown’s second-quarter points while a lone basket in the paint by Potter would be all Cabell Midland would score. Potter finished as the Knights’ top scorer with 11 points.
The two teams went to halftime with the Mohigans on top 16-12.
Morgantown took control in the third period with a 7-0 run for a 23-12 lead.
By late in the third quarter, Cabell Midland began to fight back after its backcourt began to find its shooting touch.
Sophi Aldridge knocked down two 3-pointers late in third quarter to end the Knights’ scoring drought.
Then Jayda Allie got in on the action in the fourth quarter.
Allie knocked down two shots behind the arc, the first with 3:11 to play, that cut Morgantown’s lead to 34-31. Her second shot with 2:08 to play tied the game.
Wheeler blocked a shot that would have put the Mohigans back on top, and on the next series Wassick was called for an offensive foul that gave possession back to Midland.
Adkins called a timeout with 17 seconds to play to set up the final play for Potter.
The senior launched the shot in front of the Cabell Midland bench.
The Knights (7-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and will face No. 8 George Washington on Tuesday at The Castle.
