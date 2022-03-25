Wayne scored 10 unanswered runs to overcome a 1-0 deficit and defeat Point Pleasant 10-2 in high school baseball Thursday night in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
Logan Prater had two hits and drove in two runs for the Pioneers, who took advantage of five errors by the Big Blacks.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 11, RUSSELL 1: Connor LeMaster and Keygan Pelfrey hit home runs to help the Eagles (2-4) clobbered the Red Devils (1-1) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Pelfrey was 3 for 4 with three runs batted in. Cameron Kelsey went 2 for 3. Bryce Spencer was the winning pitcher.
ROWAN COUNTY 14, BOYD COUNTY 3: Chance Furnish drove in three runs as the Vikings beat the Lions in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Chase Alderman earned the win.
WAHAMA 5, WIRT COUNTY 2: Ethan Barnitz drove in a pair of runs and Logan Roach added two hits to pace the White Falcons (3-1) by the Tigers in Mason, West Virginia. Aaron Henry earned the win.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 10, FLOYD CENTRAL 7: Nick Collinsworth went 4 for 5 with a triple as the Bulldogs defeated the Jaguars in Eastern, Kentucky. Bryce Bklevins went 2 for 3, Eli Fletcher 2 for 4 and Blue Fletcher 2 for 5. Talon Pollock was the winning pitcher.
Softball
ASHLAND 17, ROWAN COUNTY 12: Alauna Troxler went 4 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs as the Kittens (3-0) defeated the Vikings (5-2) in Morehead, Kentucky. Erin Patrick was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jada Erwin was 3 for 5 and was the winning pitcher. Addi Laine went 2 for 5. Baleigh Caskey hit a grand slam for Rowan County. Haven Ford and Emily Hacker each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Malana Hamm and Macie Pennington each were 2 for 4. Hailey Middleton knocked in a pair of runs.
WAHAMA 14, WIRT COUNTY 0: Elisa Hoffman pitched a no-hitter as the White Falcons (4-0) remained unbeaten and unscored upon this season with a rout of the Tigers (1-3) in Mason, West Virginia. Hoffman struck out 12 and walked two. Mikie Lieving, Phoebe Richardson and Payton Staats drove in two runs apiece. Bailee Bumgarner smacked two hits.
POINT PLEASANT 9, RIPLEY 8: Chelsea Supple hit a game-winning sacrifice fly to score Kaylee Byus in the top of the seventh inning as the Big Blacks (3-0) edged the host Vikings. Supple and Tayah Fetty homered. Fetty smashed three hits. Hayley Keefer finished with two hits, as did Rylee Cohran and Julia Parsons. Supple and Haven Roush each knocked in three runs. Krysten Stroud was the winning pitcher.
LAWWRENCE COUNTY 7, PIKEVILLE 4: Shelby Blevins went 2 for 4 with four RBIs to help the Bulldogs (5-1) beat the host Panthers (2-2) in nine innings. Gracie Preece went 3 for 5 and Kensley Feltner 2 for 4. Taylor Blevins picked up the win.
FAIRVIEW 14, MENIFEE COUNTY 2: Shelby Gibson was 2 for 4 with four RBIs as the Eagles (3-1) topped the Wildcats (1-6) in Frenchburg, Kentucky. Kiera Loving whacked three hits and Aubrey Kitchen, Ashton Stidham and Sydney Johnson two apiece. Annabelle Menshouse struck out 12 in five innings to earn the win.