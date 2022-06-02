For the fifth season in a row, Charleston Catholic’s baseball team is in the Class A state tournament.
The Irish haven’t won the title since 2017 but have made it every year since, falling in the semifinal round in 2018, 2019 and 2021 (there was no 2020 season due to COVID-19).
This year, Charleston Catholic (16-19) has another crack at a state title but it won’t be easy for a young Catholic team, which is the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 1 Williamstown (27-6) at 10 a.m. Friday at Appalachian Power Park.
About 50 minutes after the conclusion of the Williamstown-Charleston Catholic game, No. 2 Wahama (24-7) will take on No. 3 Moorefield (18-14) in the second semifinal. Semifinal winners move on to the state championship game which is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
“Williamstown is a really good team,” Catholic coach Will Bobinger said. “They hit the ball extremely well, we were lucky enough to beat them the first time we played them. That was their first loss. Since then they’ve maintained a very strong performance. They really put it to us when we went to their place. Up and down throughout the lineup they’re very good. It’s gonna be a real tough game.”
The Irish and Yellowjackets split the regular-season series with Catholic winning the first game 7-6 at home on March 25 before losing at Williamstown 17-2 on April 20.
After losing to Catholic, Williamstown went 25-5 for the remainder of the season (postseason included).
Williamstown sophomore infielder Max Molessa and junior outfielder Harbor Haught could have a big impact for the Yellowjackets.
Catholic’s likely starting pitcher is freshman righty Jonah DiCocco, who earned All-Kanawha Valley Freshman of the Year and first-team All-KV honors by striking out 114 batters to the tune of a 7-1 record and 1.94 ERA.
“Jonah came into the year extremely polished,” Bobinger said. “For a freshman, he has a very good baseball IQ. He really knows what it is what he wants to do when he gets out on the mound. He sets batters up very well. Even though I’m calling the pitches, he and I are on the same page.”
DiCocco also hit .385 with 31 RBIs. Senior utility player Michael Ferrell has also put up good numbers for the Irish, batting .402 with 25 RBIs and an OPS of 1.167. Freshman infielder Luke Blaydes has a batting average of .409 with an OPS of 1.005 and has 13 stolen bases.
In the Wahama-Moorefield game, it wouldn’t be surprising to see sophomore Bryce Zuspan or junior Aaron Henry get the start on the mound for the White Falcons. On the receiving end, catcher Ethyn Barnitz has been solid all season.