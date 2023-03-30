CHARLESTON — So far this season, Hurricane has seen a little bit of everything. On Thursday, the Redskins got a whole lot from pitcher Reece Sutphin, and it was more than enough to secure another victory.
Sutphin, a senior left-hander, worked six strong shutout innings and Hurricane flexed some extra-base power at the plate, earning an 8-0 victory against George Washington at Floyd B. Wilcox Field in South Hills.
Caden Johnson and Damian Witty clouted solo home runs for Hurricane (7-2), which scored three times in the top of the first and built on that lead throughout the game.
In his six-inning stint, Sutphin allowed only three hits and one walk and struck out seven. As if that wasn’t enough, he picked off two of the four baserunners he allowed. It was his third start of the young season.
“The first couple times out, he didn’t throw great,’’ said Brian Sutphin, Hurricane’s coach and Reece’s father. “All of our pitchers, we didn’t let them throw a lot of breaking balls going into the season.
“I thought he was good tonight, pounding the zone and changing speeds. And I think us scoring early helped.’’
The Redskins received an RBI double from Payton Ocheltree in the first and scored their other runs on a sacrifice fly from Owen Gress and a fielder’s choice hit by Braden Sloan.
Johnson then struck his solo shot in the third and Witty got his in the fifth to make it 5-0. Hurricane tacked on three more runs in the seventh, all of them unearned as George Washington (3-3) committed a pair of errors. The lone RBI hit in that inning came from Gress — the team’s only single of the game, as the other three hits were all doubles.
It was ample cushion with the way Reece Sutphin was pitching.
“I thought in the first, he got a couple guys to strike out,’’ Brian Sutphin said, “and then it looked like he kind of settled in. I think above all else, he was constantly in attack mode, which is nice to see. We played good defense behind him, and I thought we strung enough good at-bats together.’’
The Redskins certainly have been involved in a lot of different situations so far this season. After three early mercy-rule wins, they split four one-run games — losing to Cabell Midland and Ripley, and beating St. Albans (in nine innings) and Huntington.
“I thought we came to play,’’ Brian Sutphin said. “It was a big week for us. We played Spring Valley Tuesday, St. Albans last night and GW tonight. That’s a pretty tough week back-to-back.
“It’s still March, so we still have some room for growing there. Overall, I like the effort and the attitude is something we can build off of.’’
The Patriots had to do some scrambling right at the outset as lefty starter Eli Ellis had to leave the game after facing just four batters due to a sore arm. That thrust shortstop Bryson Hoff onto the mound, and he kept GW in the game much of the way.
In 6 2/3 innings of relief, Hoff allowed five hits, struck out 10 and walked two — both of those issued in the final inning. He allowed just three earned runs.
“A tremendous job by Bryson,’’ GW coach Mike Davis said. “He came in and battled his tail off to kind of give us a shot for the better part of the game. ... He was not prepared to pitch, but he came in and had 10 strikeouts.’’
In one stretch between the first and sixth innings, Hoff retired 15 of 17 Hurricane batters; the only two to reach were Johnson and Witty via their solo homers.
However, GW managed only four singles against Reece Sutphin and reliever Ocheltree, who worked the seventh. Center fielder Braden Sloan also made two difficult catches for the Redskins on a night when outfield play was strong on both sides.
“Give Reece a lot of credit,’’ Davis said. “He kept us off-balance tonight, getting two pitches over. He had a good curve going and was in and out with his fastball, and we had no answer for it.
“We put zero pressure on them tonight, and you can’t win ball games and beat good teams when you don’t put any pressure on them.’’
Davis still thinks there’s time for his youthful team to find its footing and perhaps make another postseason run. Last year, the Patriots reached the state tournament before falling to Hurricane in the finals.
“That’s our expectation. That’s where we need to be,’’ Davis said of matching Hurricane’s recent successes. “We’re not going to sell ourselves short. There’s no excuses. We’ve got to get back to work and our approaches need to be a lot better. Our fire needs to be a lot better.
“Unfortunately, this one kind of got away from us there at the end tonight. But we’re just not there yet, and the results are clear that we’re not there yet. It’s early in the year, and we’re not where we need to be right now.’’
Hurricane 8, George Washington 0
Hurricane;301;010;3;--;8;6;0
George Wash.;000;000;0;--;0;4;2
Sutphin, Ocheltree (7) and Johnson; Ellis, Hoff (1) and Smith; Top hitters — Hurricane: Witty HR; Johnson 2-4, HR, double; Ocheltree 2-3, double, RBI; Gress 2 RBIs; GW: Hoff 1-2; Fenwick 1-3; Smith 1-3; Giacomo 1-3