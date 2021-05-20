If something like this was going to happen to Sissonville, odds are it was going to come against Wayne. And it came in droves Wednesday evening.
Chase Jackson went 5 for 5 with a pair of doubles to lead an 18-hit attack for the visiting Pioneers and No. 9 hitter Ethan Blatt launched a grand slam for good measure as Wayne turned the improbable into fact with a 21-10 thumping of the Indians in six innings.
The Pioneers, who came into the game with a 6-11 record, sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth inning and scored 10 times to build a lead of 13-1 against their Cardinal Conference rival. Sissonville, considered a Class AA contender with a pregame record of 15-2, was left to fight off the 10-run mercy rule the rest of the way.
It was a marked turnaround on both sides, as Wayne had managed four or fewer runs 10 times this season and the Indians had allowed three or fewer runs in 12 of their first 17 games.
“These boys have been putting the time in, getting some extra cuts,’’ said Pioneers coach Adam Adkins, “and that’s what we’ve been preaching to these guys day in and day out — you’ve got to put up runs. And they were ready to hit the ball today.’’
Five different players had multiple hits for Wayne and seven different batters drove in runs. Brayden Queen (3 for 4, two doubles) collected five RBIs and Cole Kiley (3 for 5) also donated three hits. Blatt clouted his grand slam — his lone hit — during the 10-run fourth.
“I think that’s the first grand slam we’ve had since three, four years ago,’’ Adkins said.
“At the beginning of the year, we had too many pop-ups, so I told them you’ve got to put the ball in play. I don’t care if you beat it into the ground — beat it out, then we’ll get the line drives. That’s what happened the first two innings, then we started hitting balls in the gaps.’’
Sissonville, which had a nine-game win streak halted last week, started Wednesday’s contest 11-0 in Cardinal Conference games, but has had a history of untimely setbacks against Wayne — including regional tournament losses three straight seasons (2016-18), one time with a 25-win team.
“It all boils down to pitching and defense,’’ said Indians coach Chad Carpenter, “and we’ve played really well at that all year — really good pitching and defense. Today was just the opposite. We didn’t work ahead and that’s what happens when you can only throw one pitch for a strike — and half the time that didn’t work. When you do that, we’re in trouble.’’
Sissonville used four pitchers in an attempt to stem the tide and also committed four errors that kept innings alive for the Pioneers.
“Me and [Steve] Hensley, the softball coach at Winfield, are good friends,’’ Carpenter said, “and he told me after they got beat [Tuesday] that, ‘This is probably the best thing that can happen to us.’ So potentially, this could be the best thing to happen to us because now I’ve got their attention.
“We’ll see where we go from here. We’ll get it fixed tomorrow and we’ll be back ready to play the next day.’’
Sissonville’s Thursday game against Poca was called off due to COVID-19 protocols within the Poca program.
For the Indians on Wednesday, the top hitters included Dylan Griffith (4 for 4, two doubles, three RBIs), Isaiah Ramsey (2 for 4, double) and Collin Cottrell (2 for 3, RBI).