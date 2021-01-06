PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Portsmouth built a 17-point lead and held on for a 58-55 victory over Gallia Academy Tuesday night in an Ohio Valley Conference boys high school basketball game at the Trojan Coliseum.
The Blue Devils scored the first four points of the game, but the Trojans went on an 18-0 run to take control and win their third consecutive game.
Chris Duff led Portsmouth (4-2 overall, 3-2 OVC) with 23 points. Miles Shipp chipped in 10 points. Isaac Clary paced Gallia Academy (1-2, 0-1) with 13 points. Cooper Davis scored 11 points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 55: Clary 13, Davis 11, Call 7, Fellure 6, Johnson 6, Franklin 6, Vanco 3, Saunders 3.
PORTSMOUTH 58: Duff 23, Shipp 10, Johnson 6, Roe 6, Spence 4, Carr 3, Bryant 4, Lattimore 2.
BOYD COUNTY 70, FAIRVIEW 31: The Lions took advantage of 26 turnovers by the Eagles to roll to a triumph in Westwood, Kentucky.
Rheyce Deboard led Boyd County (1-0) with 17 points. Brad Newsome scored 11 points and Jason Ellis 10. Cody Caldwell led Fairview (0-1) with eight points.
BOYD COUNTY 20 19 22 9 — 70: Meade 0, Webb 7, Newsome 11, Deboard 17, Gibbs 8, Ellis 10, Holbrook 0, Hicks 5, McNeil 2, Cumpton 3, Blevins 0, Vanover 0, Jackson 0, Taylor 2, Walter 5.
FAIRVIEW 14 6 3 8 — 31: Caldwell 8, Johnson 4, Manning 7, McDowell 3, Day 7, Harper 0, Muncy 0, Mills 0, Adams 0, Tucker 2, Sparks 0.
RUSSELL 59, GREENUP COUNTY 49: The Red Devils won their first game at the Greenhouse since Jan. 31, 2014, as Brady Bell scored 24 points and Charlie Jachimczuk 17.
Griffin Downs scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Parker Doak snared 11 caroms as Russell (1-0) outrebounded the Musketeers 47-33.
Trenton Hannah led Greenup County (1-1) with 18 points. Boone Gibson scored 12.
SOUTH GALLIA 59, SOUTHERN 44: The Rebels built a big lead early and made eight free throws in the fourth quarter to seal a victory over the Tornadoes in a Tri-Valley Conference game in Mercerville, Ohio.
South Gallia led 15-4 early, only to see Southern pull within 42-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Brayden Hammond scored 27 points to lead the Rebels (6-2 overall, 1-1 TVC). Jaxxin Mabe scored 20 points Cade Anderson led the Tornadoes (0-7, 0-4) with 11 points. Aiden Hill scored 10 points.
SOUTHERN 4 19 11 10 — 44: Anderson 11, Hill 10, Laudermilt 7, Drummer 6, McCarty 4, Bailey 3, Rose 3.
SOUTH GALLIA 15 14 13 17 — 59: Hammond 27, Mabe 20, Saber 5, Combs 4, Saunders 2, Small 1.
MEIGS 72, NELSONVILLE-YORK 47: The Marauders led the entire game in a rout of the Buckeyes in a TVC game in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Coulter Cleland’s 14 points paced Meigs (3-6 overall, 2-2 TVC). Brayden Stanley scored 13 points. Nelsonville-York (0-8, 0-5) was led by Drew Carter with 18 points.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 9 4 15 19 — 47: Carter 18, Trent Morrissey 9, Swops 5, Tome 4, Trevor Morrissey 4, Martin 3, McKee 2, Koska 2.
MEIGS 18 17 21 16 — 72: Cleland 14, Stanley 13, Burnem 9, Hoover 8, Harrison 7, Stewart 6, Searles 5, Dodson 4, Roberts 4, McElroy 2.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 72, RACELAND 56: Cory VanHoose scored 30 points to help the Eagles (1-0) beat the visiting Rams (0-1).
Ryleh McKenzie scored 11 points and Isaiah May 10 for Johnson Central. Kirk Pence led Raceland with 21 points. Kyle Broughton scored 16 points and Andrew Floyd 11.
RIVER VALLEY 52, WELLSTON 45: Brothers Jordan and Jance Lambert combined for 41 points to lift the Raiders to a TVC victory over the Rockets in Bidwell, Ohio.
The Lamberts scored all 23 of River Valley’s second-half points. Jordan Lambert finished with 26 points and 21 rebounds, and Jance Lambert scored 15 points and grabbed seven missed shots as the Raiders improved to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the TVC.
Gunnar Harmon led Wellston (3-3, 0-2) with 10 points.
WELLSTON 16 4 8 17 — 45: Harmon 10, Kemp 9, Ervin 8, Smith 7, Brown 6, Riley 5.
RIVER VALLEY 14 15 11 12 — 52: Jo. Lambert 26, Ja. Lambert 15, Fulks 5, Barber 3, Alderman 3.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Fairland’s boys home game Friday with Rock Hill has been postponed.