PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — David Early scored 30 points to lead the Logan (W.Va.) Wildcats boys basketball team to a 71-59 win over Muscle Shoals, Alabama, in the Smoky Mountain Classic on Thursday.
Logan (2-1) also got 15 points from Mitchell Hainer in the win over the Alabama Class 6A school. The loss was just the second of the season for Muscle Shoals (13-2).
The Trojans were led by Mikey McIntosh’s 20 points.
Logan will play again Friday in the tournament against Forest High School from Ocala, Florida, in a game that tips off at 7 p.m.
LOGAN 13 27 9 22 — 71: Early 30, Hainer 15, Cook 2, Brown 6, Williamson 9, Hensley 2, Kirk 5, Glick 3.
MUSCLE SHOALS 20 15 13 11 — 59: Acklin 13, McIntosh 20, Smith 3, Graham 7, Pritchard 3, Griffith 13.
Girls
IRONTON 56, PORTSMOUTH 29: Lexie Arden scored 19 points and Evan Williams added 11 as the Fighting Tigers (6-1 overall, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) beat the Trojans (3-5, 1-5) at the Conley Center.
Hannah Hughes led Portsmouth with 14 points.
PORTSMOUTH 3 6 12 8 — 29: Robinson 4, Trinidad 8, Hughes 14, Richardson 3.
IRONTON 14 15 11 16 — 56: Schreck 7, Lafon 5, El. 5, K. Arden 2, Williams 7, Ev. Williams 11, L. Arden 19.
CHESAPEAKE 44, GALLIA ACADEMY 41: Blake Anderson and Maddie Ward both scored in double figures to lead the Panthers to an Ohio Valley Conference win over the visiting Blue Angels on Thursday.
Anderson led all scorers with 18 points but also pulled down eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. Ward scored 12 points for Chesapeake (4-4, 3-3 OVC) while also getting seven rebounds.
Chesapeake’s next game will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 27 at the C-K Community Center against the Tolsia Rebels.
GALLIA ACADEMY 17 8 9 7 — 41: Cremeans 8, Barnes 9, Petro 13, Wilcoxon 3, Reed 4, Truance 2, Clark 2.
CHESAPEAKE 12 17 4 11 — 44: Pauley 2, Hicks 2, Anderson 18, McComas 4, Ward 12, Duncan 6.
LINCOLN COUNTY 61, LOGAN 59: KeKe Henderson scored from the lane at the final buzzer to give the Panthers (4-0) a triumph over the Wildcats at Willie Akers Fieldhouse.
Carly McComas led Lincoln County with 17 points. Henderson scored 15 and Avery Lucas 14.
Peyton Ilderton paced Logan with 31 points, Jill Tothe scored 14.
LINCOLN COUNTY 11 13 18 19 — 61: McComas 17, Fout 9, Albright 2, Kveton 4, Lucas 14, Henderson 15.
LOGAN 11 12 19 17 — 59: Blankenship 5, Jill Tothe 14, Peyton Ilderton 31, Elkins 4, Adkins 2, Quick 1, Conn 2.
WAYNE 73, POCA 20: The Pioneers (5-0) raced to a 43-6 lead and rolled to a victory over the home-standing Dots.
Alana Eves led Wayne with 17 points. Kiersten Stroud scored 14 and Haley Wllace and Jasmine Taylor each chipped in 10. Devin Ord paced Poca with 10 points.
POCA 6 0 5 9 — 20: Ord 10, Young 6, Lawrence 2, Koontz 2.
WAYNE 23 20 20 10 — 73: Eves 17, Stroud 14, Wallace 10, Tabor 10, Irwin 7, Marshall 4, Williams 4, Ross 3, Hooks 2, Booth 2.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 77, MORRISTOWN EAST 38: Grace Hutson scored 19 points and Hannah Roberts 15 as the Irish defeated the Hurricanes in the Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Classic at Tennessee High School in Bristol, Tennessee.
Sable Burside paced Morristown East.
Wednesday games
Girls
NORTHWEST 56, ROCK HILL 35: The Mohawks (7-2) jumped to a 16-3 lead and rolled to a triumph over the Redwomen (1-7) in Pedro, Ohio.
Haidyn Walmsley paced Northwest with 15 points. Ava Jenkins scored 14 and Val Copas 11. MaKenzie Hanshaw scored 11 to lead Rock Hill.
MORGAN 90, MEIGS 40: The Raiders (4-4) turned in a triple double-double in a rout of the Marauders (2-5) in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Sophie Smith paced Morgan with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Rilee Coon scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Sydnee Krigbaum scored 14 points and snared 12 rebounds. Odessa Smith scored 17 points.
Mallory Hawley paced Meigs with 28 points.