PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Katie Swann scored 25 points for Huntington High as the Highlanders defeated Parkersburg South 62-51 in a high school girls basketball game Tuesday in Parkersburg.
Huntington High (11-6) trailed 23-21 at halftime but came back strong in the third quarter, outscoring the Patriots 17-10 to take control.
“It was a good game,” HHS coach Lonnie Lucas said. “It was real close all the way through. We were down a little bit at halftime and came back and played well.”
Madison Slash scored 12 points for the Highlanders. Makenna Winans paced the Patriots (4-11) with 19 points. Erin Williams scored 13.
HUNTINGTON 9 12 17 24 — 62: Swann 25, Jackson 9, Turner 5, Viars 3, Slash 12, Goodson 6, Moore 2.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 13 10 6 22 — 51: Winegrove 6, Potter 7, Winans 19, Williams 13, Bosley 4, Light 2.
Other girls games Tuesday:
VINTON COUNTY 84, RIVER VALLEY 62: The Vikings outscored the Raiders 28-13 in the second quarter on their way to a victory in McArthur, Ohio.
Cameron Zinn led Vinton County (14-5 overall, 9-1 Tri-Valley Conference) with 38 points. Morgan Bentley scored 15 and Tegan Bartoe 11.
Hannah Jacks paced River Valley (11-9, 4-6) with 21 points. Payton Crabtree scored 19.
BUFFALO 64, CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 34: Chloe Harrell scored a game-high 25 points and the Bison used a second-half surge to pull away from host Cross Lanes Christian.
Abby Darnell chipped in 18 points for the Bison (10-6), who outscored the Lions 38-11 over the third and fourth quarters.
POSTPONEMENT: Tug Valley at Grace Christian girls game scheduled for Friday has been postponed until Feb. 14.
TUESDAY Boys
SPRING VALLEY 63, HURRICANE 56: Corbin Page scored a career-high 26 points to help the Timberwolves knock off the visiting Redskins.
David Livingston scored a career-best 26 for Spring Valley.
Austin Dearing led Hurricane with 32 points, 27 in the first half.
CABELL MIDLAND 47, ST. ALBANS 40: The Knights (14-2), ranked fifth in Class AAA, trailed by four with one minute to play, but rallied to beat the host Red Dragons (9-7), ranked 10th.
Chandler Schmidt and K.K. Siebert led Cabell Midland with 14 points each. Ethan Clay scored 19 to lead St. Albans.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 62, HUNTINGTON 54: The Black Eagles only led by one at halftime but pulled away in the second half for the home win.
Darius Dawson paced South Charleston (8-7) with 17 points, and was followed closely behind by Bryson Smith (15), Bradley Jones (13), and D.J. Johnson (11). Amare Smith scored a game-high 20 points for Huntington.
WINFIELD 80, WAYNE 51: The Generals knocked down nine 3-pointers and had four players score in double figures in a home win.
Christian Frye led the way with 19 points, Ethan Kincaid and Hunter Morris each tacked on 13 and Donovan Craft added 11 for Winfield (7-7). Nick Bryant paced the Pioneers (2-14) with 21 points and Bryan Samson tallied 10.
TRIMBLE 92, WAHAMA 31: The Tomcats (14-2 overall, 10-1 TVC) raced to a 17-0 lead and clobbered the White Falcons (0-16, 0-13) in Mason, West Virginia.
Brayden Weber led Trimble with 20 points. Blake Guffey scored 14, Tyler Weber 11 and Cameron Kittle 10. Harrison Panko-Shields led Wahama with 11 points.
MEIGS 53, ALEXANDER 41: The Marauders (11-8 overall, 7-3 TVC) overcame a six-Point halftime deficit to upset the Spartans (12-6, 7-2) in Albany, Ohio.
Coulter Cleland scored 27 points and Weston Baer 17 for Meigs. Kaleb Easley paced Alexander with 18 points. Kyler D’Augustino chipped in 15.
RIPLEY 62, POINT PLEASANT 50: Ty Johnson scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in leading the Vikings to the road win.
Tobias Scholl added 20 points for Ripley and Carter Casto tallied 16 points and eight boards. Hunter Bush scored a game-high 24 points for the Big Blacks (6-10).
BUFFALO 63, SHERMAN 50: The Bison jumped to an eight-point lead in the first quarter and eased away for the home win.
Alec Hanshaw paced Buffalo (4-9) with 18 points, Noah Thompson added 16 points, and Ian Thompson contributed 10 points. Alex Kirk and Wyatt Kincaid scored 12 points each for the Tide (7-8).
TOLSIA 75, VAN 56: Rob Cantrell scored 22 points as the Rebels won in Glenhayes. Austin Salmons and Zach Ball each tallied 13 points and Tyler Johnson added 12 for Tolsia (7-8).
Jacob Jarrell led the Bulldogs (3-10) with 28 points, while Austin Javins had 14 and Hunter McMicken 10.