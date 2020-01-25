HUNTINGTON — No. 10 Huntington High (9-4) made 21 of 26 free throws to defeat top-ranked Wheeling Park 64-55 Friday night in girls high school basketball at the Lucas-Archer Gym.
Alezha Turner led the Highlanders with 22 points. Latahia Jackson scored 15 points and Madison Slash 10 points and snagged 11 rebounds. Ravyn Goodson scored nine points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
Lindsey Garrison led the Patriots (12-2) with 18 points. Shanley Woods scored 15 and Bella Abernathy 10.
Huntington High trailed 11-10 after one quarter, but rallied for a 26-19 halftime lead that it stretched to 39-28 by the end of the third period. The Highlanders then hit their free throws down the stretch, countering 13 3-pointers by Wheeling Park, which made 4 of 6 free throws.
“It was hard to foul them shooting that far out,” HHS coach Lonnie Lucas said. We got a quick lead in second quarter and hung on to it. It came down to our foul shooting against their 3-pointers.”
WHEELING PARK 11 8 10 26 — 55: Garrison 18, Woods 15, Roby 6, Walker 4, Marling 2, Abernathy 10.
HUNTINGTON 10 16 13 25 — 64: Swann 8, Jackson 15, Turner 22, Slash 10, Goodson 9.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 74, INCARNATE WORD 67: Grace Hutson scored 20 points to help the Irish (16-0) defeated the Red Knights (13-3) of St. Louis in the Raatz/Fence O’Shea’s Basketball Classic at Mercy Academy in Louisville, Kentucky.
Huntington St. Joe jumped to a 20-8 lead and extended it to 40-21 by halftime before Incarnate Word made a second-half charge.
Dionna Gray scored 16 points for the Irish, who made 11 shots from 3-point range. Hannah Roberts added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Saniah Tyler paced Incarnate Word with 24 points. Natalie Potts scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Kate Rolfes scored 15 points.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 20 20 16 18 — 74: Adkins 8, Hickman 7, Whitmore 3, Hutson 20, Ab. Lee 8, Gray 16, Roberts 12.
INCARNATE WORD 8 13 22 24 — 67: Tyler 24, Ramthun 2, Bryant 8, Rolfes 15, Coffey 2, Potts 16.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 65, BOB JONES ACADEMY 35: Emily Hutchinson scored 20 points and Samantha Wells 19 to lead the Soldiers (13-3) to a victory over the host Lions in the Bob Jones Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina.
Grace Christian pressed early and built a 26-5 lead, then cruised the rest of the way. Karmen Bruton scored 14 points and made six steals. Wells grabbed seven rebounds. Hutchinson issued five assists and made four steals. Shay Cicenas snagged 10 rebounds. Ashlyn Schmidt paced Bob Jones Academy (8-3) with 15 points.
Wells was named tournament most valuable player and Hutchinson made the all-tournament team.
BOB JONES ACADEMY 5 7 12 11 — 35: Schmidt 15, Arrowood 7, Krystowiak 5, Scherf 2, Howell 4, Ring 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 26 14 18 7 — 65: Wells 19,Hutchinson 20, Bruton 14, Bailey 9, McCloud 2, Cicenas 1.
Boys
FAIRLAND 75, PORTSMOUTH 73: The Dragons (15-1 overall, 10-0 Ohio Valley Conference) squandered an early lead, then came back to beat the Trojans in overtime at the Carl York Center.
Aiden Porter led Fairland with 31 points. Clayton Thomas scored 19 and Jacob Polcyn 11 as the Dragons made 16 of 40 3-point attempts.
Matthew Fraulini led Portsmouth with 26 points. Jesse Dixon scored 18 and Miles Shipp 15.
PORTSMOUTH 10 17 17 18 11 — 73: Johnson 3, Fraulini 26, Workman 5, Dixon 18, Shipp 15, Carr 6.
FAIRLAND 19 16 16 11 13 — 75: Polcyn 11, Porter 31, Hunt 4, Thomas 19, Williams 1, Schmidt 6, Thackjer 3.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 67, BOB JONES ACADEMY 45: Eli Foster took MVP honors while Ricky Tanner was named to the all-tournament team at the Bob Jones Academy Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.
Foster scored 27 points for the Soldiers in defeating the host team at the tournament. Grace Christian improved to 9-6 on the year.
BOB JONES ACADEMY 10 13 8 14 — 45: Darst 11, Johnson 12, Stephens 9, Ortega 5, Pennington 4, Wood 2, Smith 2.
GRACE 14 17 18 18 — 67: Foster 27, Workman 16, R. Tanner 9, L. Tanner 6, Mosser 3, Childers 2, Olajide 2, Connoley 2.
RACELAND 59, RUSSELL 54: Kirk Pence scored 28 points to help the Rams outlast the Red Devils.
Austin Cumpton scored 12 for Raceland. Brady Bell paced Russell with 15 points. Chalrie Jackimczuk scored 13 and Tristan Miller 12.
LEWIS COUNTY 72, GREENUP COUNTY 53: Sam O’Keefe’s 22-point, 13-rebound performance helped the Lions beat the Musketeers in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Logan Liles scored 19 points for Lewis County. Trey Gerike came off the bench to score 15.
THURSDAY Boys
PARKERSBURG 82, HURRICANE 63: Noah Umpleby scored 20 points and Bryson Singer had 13 points and 12 rebounds as the host Big Reds pulled away in the fourth quarter. Sam Potts added 18 points for Parkersburg (6-7).
For the Redskins (4-8), Austin Dearing led with 25 points and eight rebounds and scored his 1,000th career point on a fourth-quarter free throw. Nick Kennedy added 13 points and Austin Womack 12.
Girls
COAL GROVE 66, CHESAPEAKE 30: The Hornets raced to a 26-6 lead in a victory over the visiting Panthers.
Addi Dillow scored 32 points to lead the Hornets (13-4 overall, 11-0 OVC), who led 46-8 at halftime. Abbey Hicks scored 14 points and Kaleigh Murphy chipped in 10.
Blake Anderson paced Chesapeake (9-9, 4-7) with 14 points.
CHESAPEAKE 6 2 7 15 — 30: Pauley 2, Dillon 1, Anderson 14, McComas 2, Ward 7, Duncan 2, Hansen 2.
COAL GROVE 26 20 16 4 — 66: Holmes 4, Dillow 32, Murphy 10, Hicks 14, Harmon 4, Keaton 2.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 62, SYMMES VALLEY 44: Shaley Munion scored 29 points to help the Panthers top the Vikings in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Jaelyn Warnock scored 15 and Megan Bazler 11 for Portsmouth Clay (4-14, 4-9). Rachael Hayes led Symmes Valley (5-12, 4-8) with 14 points. Taylor Sells scored 11.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 18 16 13 15 — 62: Munion 29, Fowler 3, Bazler 11, Cochran 2, Warnock 15, Loper 2.
SYMMES VALLEY 13 15 8 8 — 44: Malone 3, Sells 11, Hayes 14, Wells 2, Gordon 1, Thompson 3, Littlejohn 2, Ross 4.
NEW BOSTON 39, IRONTON ST. JOE 27: The Tigers (14-6 overall, 10-2 SOC) built a 23-7 lead and held on for a victory at home.
Lexus Oiler led New Boston with 11 points. Shelby East scored 10. Bella Whaley paced Ironton St. Joe (8-9, 6-6) with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
IRONTON ST. JOE 2 5 9 11 — 27: Mahlmeister 6, E. Whaley 7, B. Whaley 12, Sherian 2.
NEW BOSTON 9 14 8 8 — 39: L. Oiler 11, Williams 2, Easter 10, Whitley 5, O’Rourke 1, Hickman 3, S. Oiler 7.
GREEN 44, WESTERN-PIKE 38: Kasey Kimbler scored 20 points to lift the Bobcats (13-5, 10-2) over the Indians (2-18, 2-10). Jordyn Rittenhouse led Western with 15 points.
MILLER 46, WAHAMA 38: The Falcons outscored the White Falcons 17-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away in Hemlock, Ohio.
Hallie Joseph and Josie Crabtree led Miller (9-9, 5-7 Tri-Valley Conference) with 13 points each. Ashley Spencer scored 12 points. Hannah Rose topped Wahama (7-6, 6-5) in scoring with 11 points, while Emma Gibbs and Mikie Lieving each added 10.
ALEXANDER 54, MEIGS 43: Marlee Grinstead scored 19 points as the Spartans (9-7 overall, 7-2 TVC) beat the Marauders (4-14, 2-7) in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Jadyn Mace scored 16 and Kara Meeks 12 for Alexander. Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 16 points.
SISSONVILLE 63, POCA 26: Alexis Bailey scored 19 points to help the Indians snap a six-game losing streak as they defeated the Dots at home. Sydney Farmer added 14 points for Sissonville (4-10). Madi Strickland led Poca (0-15) with eight points.
SHERMAN 46, BUFFALO 32: Caraline Nelson scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Tide over the home-standing Bison. Hailea Skeens added 11 points for Sherman (6-7). Abby Darnley scored 17 points to lead Buffalo (7-5).