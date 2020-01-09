ONA — The Cabell Midland Knights improved to 9-0 on the season with blowout 67-35 win over Riverside at the Castle on Wednesday.
Autumn Lewis led all scorers with 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Associated Press Class AAA No. 1 Cabell Midland remain perfect on the year.
Jazmyn Wheeler scored seven points for the Knights while also leading the team in rebounds in the game with 12.
Riverside (3-4) was led by Jasmine Symns who scored 15 points in the loss.
RIVERSIDE 5 6 14 10 — 35: Symns 15, Bare 3, Crowder 3, Merrell 2, Monroe 2, Nickoson 6, Hutchinson 2, Stout 2.
CABELL MIDLAND 16 25 11 15 — 67: Wheeler 7, Lewis 20, Potter 8, R. Allie 3, J. Allie 7, Rivest 5, Vaughn 6, Wallis 4, Kirby 2.
TUESDAY Boys
GRACE CHRISTIAN 68, CALVARY BAPTIST 56: Eli Foster scored 18 points to help the Soldiers (3-5) top the Patriots (8-6) on Tuesday.
Ricky Tanner scored 16 points and Brian Hoffman 14 for Grace Christian. Ben Scarbrough scored 19 and Luke Pauley 16 for Calvary Baptist.
CALVARY BAPTIST 12 14 7 23 — 56: Scarbrough 19, Pauley 16, Richards 7, Daniels 6, Clutter 3, Rice 3, Blake 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 15 18 15 20 — 68: Foster 18, R. Tanner 16, Hoffman 14, L. Tanner 7, Mosser 2.
POCA 76, SCOTT 59: Jackson Toney scored 20 points and was one of five Dots in double figures against the Skyhawks.
Isaac McKneely scored 18, Nathaniel Vance 15, Noah Rittinger 11 and Ethan Payne 10.
SOUTH POINT 73, ROCK HILL 63: Chance Gunther scored 24 points to help the Pointers (4-4 overall, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference) past the Redmen (3-8, 0-5) in Pedro, Ohio.
Austin Webb scored 19 and Brody Blackwell scored 15 and made two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for South Point.
Braden Stamper paced Rock Hill with 18 points. Logan Hankins scored 17 and Brayden Malone 14.
PORTSMOUTH 55, GALLIA ACADEMY 41: Matthew Fraulini netted 20 points as the Trojans (5-6 overall, 2-3 OVC) beat the Blue Devils.
Miles Shipp scored 12 points and Amare Johnson 11 for Portsmouth. Justin Blouir led Gallia Academy with 21 points.
SYMMES VALLEY 77, GREEN 71: Jack Leith scored 33 points as the Vikings beat the Bobcats.
Symmes Valley (8-3 overall, 4-1 Southern Ohio Conference) used a 27-17 fourth-quarter run to rally. Logan Walsh scored 17 and Drew Scherer 13.
Gage Sampson paced Green (5-6, 1-5) with 24 points. Levi Sampson and Ethan Huffman scored 14 each.
IRONTON ST. JOE 57, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 39: J.C. Damron scored 18 points to lead the Flyers (9-2 overall, 5-1 SOC) over the visiting Panthers (4-8, 3-3).
Ryan Payne scored 14 and Zach Roach 13 for Ironton St. Joe. Reece Whitley led Portsmouth Clay with 17 points.
CAPITAL 71, HURRICANE 60: Daimarquis Brooks scored 17 points and Karrington Hill 15 as the Cougars outlasted the Redskins in Charleston.
Ekia Wicker tacked on 13 points and Elijah Poore 10 for Capital (2-3). Austin Dearing scored a game-high 25 points to lead Hurricane. Ethan Spurlock chipped in 16.
RIVER VALLEY 70, NELSONVILLE-YORK 31: The Raiders broke a 17-game Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division losing streak with a road win over the Buckeyes.
Chase Caldwell led River Valley with 16 points. Jordan Lambert added 13, Jordan Burns 12, Mason Rhodes 11 and Brandon Call 10.
RACELAND 58, LEWIS COUNTY 52: Austin Cumpton scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Rams (10-2) beat the Lions in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Kirk Pence scored 12 for Raceland.
TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN 104, HANNAN 55: Andrew Breeding and Brandon Cook each passed the 1,000-point mark as the Lions (13-1) handed the Wildcats their seventh straight loss.
Cook finished with 26 points, while Breeding had 15 and Trent Feazell 18. Hannan (1-7) got 20 points from Casey Lowery and 14 each from Starkey Chandler and Ryan Hall.
JACKSON 74, MEIGS 50: Boston Kuhn led the Ironmen (9-3) with 17 points in a triumph over the visiting Marauders (5-5).
Caleb Wallis and Braxton Hammond scored 16 points each. Evan Spires added 13. Weston Baer led Meigs with 28 points. Wyatt Hoover scored 11.
Girls
GREEN 55, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 39: Kasey Kimbler’s 28-point performance lifted the Bobcats (9-4) over the Royals (7-5).
Kame Sweeney scored 10 for Green. Bellamee Sparks led Rose Hill Christian with 15 points. Delaynee Sparks chipped in 13.