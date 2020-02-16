LOGAN — Although the Wildcats were missing top scorer and Marshall commit David Early, Logan was able to get 18 points by Mitchell Hainer in a 57-53 win over Winfield on Saturday in high school boys basketball.
Donovan Craft matched Hainer’s point total as the Generals rallied from a 12-point deficit at the end of the third period to nearly get the road win. However, Logan (14-7) was able to pull out victory with another 18 points by Aiden Slack.
WINFIELD 8 8 10 27 — 53: Wall 5, Kincaid 7, Morris 13, Morris 10, Craft 18.
LOGAN 9 13 16 19 — 57: Hainer 18, Cook 4, Williamson 5, Glick 4, Slack 18, Hensley 7, Browning 1.
CHESAPEAKE 71, SOUTHEASTERN 40: An 18-3 third-quarter run propelled Chesapeake to a win over Southeastern in a battle of Panthers on Norm Persin Court on Saturday.
Chesapeake (18-3) led 33-26 at halftime before pulling away behind 18 points by Levi Blankenship, 13 by Josh Cox, 12 by Austin Jackson and 11 by Ethan Taylor.
Derek Wheeler paced Southeastern with 16 points.
SOUTHEASTERN 13 13 3 11 — 40: Wheeler 16, Gillum 8, George 5, Estep 3, Hall 8.
CHESAPEAKE 16 17 18 20 — 71: Grim 5, Blankenship 18, Caldwell 4, Jackson 12, Dearth 8, Josh Cox 13, Taylor 11.
Girls
WHEELERSBURG 51, CHESAPEAKE 37: Kaylee Darnell scored 18 points to help the Pirates eliminate the Panthers in a Division III sectional final at Lucasville Valley High School.
Alaina Keeney pulled down 10 rebounds for Wheelersburg, which plays North Adams in a district semifinals at Waverly.
IRONTON 63, NEW LEXINGTON 51: Samantha Lafon scored 32 points as the Fighting Tigers (20-3) defeated the Panthers (13-11) in an Ohio Division III sectional final at Lucasville Valley High School.
Ironton meets South Point (14-8) at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in a district semifinal at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
Lexie Arden scored 16 for the Tigers. Aubri Spicer led New Lexington with 16 points. Emma Abrams chipped in 12.
NEW LEXINGTON 10 12 16 13 — 51: Harris 5, Lehman 2, Abrams 12, Kellog 5, Stephens 6, Skillman 4, Spicer 17.
IRONTON 18 12 14 19 — 63: Lafon 32, Hannan 4, El. Williams 7, Ev. Williams 4, L. Arden 16.
FRIDAY
Boys
CHESAPEAKE 57, SOUTH POINT 35: The Panthers (18-3, 12-2 Ohio Valley Conference) outscored the Pointers 24-7 in the second quarter to pull away for a victory on Norm Persin Court.
South Point (11-10, 8-5) led 10-9 after one quarter.
Levi Blankenship led Chesapeake with 13 points. Nakyan Turner paced the Pointers with nine points.
PORTSMOUTH 72, COAL GROVE 60: Matthew Fraulini scored 27 points to help the Trojans overcome a 10-point deficit to beat the host Hornets.
Portsmouth (9-12 overall, 6-8 OVC) outscored Coal Grove 23-10 in the second quarter to lead 33-30 at halftime. The Trojans then used a 20-13 run to pull away.
Donavan Carr scored 14 for Portsmouth. Cory Borders led Coal Grove (6-15, 3-11) with 29 points.
NITRO 55, LINCOLN COUNTY 45: Kolton Painter scored 22 points to lead the Wildcats to a triumph over the Panthers.
Trevor Lowe scored 14 points for Nitro. John Blankenship scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Lincoln County.
GALLIA ACADEMY 69, ROCK HILL 59: The Blue Devils (10-12 overall, 5-9 OVC) celebrated Senior Night with a victory over the Redmen (3-18, 0-13) in Centenary, Ohio.
Logan Blouir led Gallia Academy with 28 points, one more than Rock Hill’s Logan Hankins. Owen Hankins and Braden Stamper each scored 10 for the Redmen.
GREEN 74, SYMMES VALLEY 68: The Bobcats spoiled the Vikings celebration of the famed Waterloo Wonders in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Gage Sampson led Green with 21 points. Ethan Huffman scored 16, Levi Singleton 14 and Levi Sampson 11. Jack Leith led Symmes Valley (14-6 overall, 9-4 Southern Ohio Conference) with 19 points. Drew Scherer scored 13 and Logan Walsh 11.
IRONTON ST. JOE 63, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 50: Ryan Payne scored 23 points as the Flyers (16-5 overall, 9-4 SOC) beat the visiting Panthers (7-14, 6-8) at the Family Life Center.
J.C. Damron scored 15 points and Zach Roach 12 for Ironton St. Joe. Shaden Malone led Portsmouth Clay with 21 points. Reece Whitley chipped in 10.
FEDERAL HOCKING 77, SOUTH GALLIA 53: Quinton Basim and Brad Russell scored 18 points each to lift the Lancers (18-4 overall, 15-1 TVC) over the Rebels (12-9, 8-7) in Stewart, Ohio.
Hunter Smith scored 17 points for Federal Hocking. Brayden Hammond led South Gallia with 17 points.
ALEXANDER 57, RIVER VALLEY 35: The Spartans 15-7 overall, 10-2 Tri-Valley Conference) outscored the Raiders 18-0 in the second period on their way to a triumph in Albany, Ohio.
Caleb Terry scored 9 points and collected 10 rebounds to lead Alexander. Kyler D’Augustino scored 17 points. Kaleb Easley added 12 points. Dylan Fulks led River Valley with 10 points.
MEIGS 77, NELSONVILLE-YORK 71: Weston Baer became the Marauders’ all-time leading scorer, passing girls standout Amber Vining in a win in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Baer has 1,407 points. Vining finished with 1,400.
Coulter Cleland led Meigs (12-9 overall, 8-3 TVC) with 18 points. Cory Cox and Wyatt Hoover chipped in 13 points each. Mikey Seel led Nelsonville-York with 22 points. Ethan Gail scored 19 points and Drew Carter 11.
OVC 47, PARKERSBURG CHRISTIAN 24: Mark Oliver scored 14 points, Bradley Haley 13 and Connor Walton 12 as Ohio Valley Christian defeated the host Crusaders. Trey Bennett paced Parkersburg Catholic with eight points.
Girls
LAWRENCE COUNTY 65, TOLSIA 29: Freshman Kensley Feltner scored 29 points to help the Bulldogs wallop the Rebels in Louisa, Kentucky.
Alexis Ratliff scored 13 for Lawrence County (15-12). Katie Marcum paced Tolsia (11-10) with 11 points.
TOLSIA 8 8 7 6 — 29: Marcum 11, Boone 7, Pollinger 5, Block 4, Emmons 2.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 19 15 17 15 — 65: Feltner 29, Ratliff 13, Neal 6, M. Ward 2, K. Ward 5, Webb 3, Holt 3, Hammond 4.