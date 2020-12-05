WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Luke Leith and Drew Scherer combined for 38 points and 24 rebounds to lead Symmes Valley (1-1 overall, 1-0 Southern Ohio Conference) to a 60-49 victory Friday night over Western-Pike in boys high school basketball.
Leith scored 19 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Scherer scored 19 points, all in the first half, and grabbed seven rebounds as the Vikings outscored Western 30-16 in the middle two quarters to take control.
Colton Montgomery led the Indians with 20 points. Kolton Miller scored 18 points.
WESTERN-PIKE 16 4 12 17 — 49: Brewster 6, Miller 18, Henderson 0, Risner 0, Grooms 0, Montgomery 20, Kerns 0, Whitt 3, Myers 0, Tead 2.
SYMMES VALLEY 16 14 16 14 — 60: Brace 2, Brammer 2, Leith 19, Patterson 2, Ferguson 2, Beckett 0, Walsh 8, Best 2, Scherer 19, Strow 2, Justice 2.
NEW BOSTON 62, COAL GROVE 54: The Tigers outscored the host Hornets 19-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
New Boston led 33-22 at halftime, but Coal Grove pulled within 44-43 by the end of the third quarter. The Tigers, though, made 13 of 18 free throws in the final eight minutes to hang on.
Kyle Sexton led New Boston with 19 points. Devon Jones scored 16 and Grady Jackson 14. Steve Easterling and Tait Matney paced the Hornets with 15 points each. Perry Kingery scored 10 points.
COAL GROVE 10 12 21 11 — 54: Easterling 15, Davis 6, Hankins 4, Matney 15, Staton 2. Horn 2, Kingery 10.
NEW BOSTON 12 21 11 19 — 62: Jones 16, Jackson 14, Sexton 19, Clark 8, Voiers 5.
ATHENS 42, GALLIA ACADEMY 40: Isaac Clary’s basket just after the final buzzer didn’t count, allowing the Bulldogs (2-2) to escape with a victory in The Plains, Ohio.
Brayden Whiting led Athens with 14 points. Will Matters scored 10.
Girls
NEW BOSTON 57, CHESAPEAKE 52: Cadence Williams scored 20 points and snatched 14 rebounds to lead the Tigers (3-1) over the visiting Panthers (1-1) Saturday.
Dylan O’Rourke scored 15 points, Kenzie Whitley 14 and Shelby Easter 10 for New Boston. Blake Anderson scored 17 points to lead Chesapeake. Emily Duncan and Maddie Ward each scored 14 points.
The Panthers return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at Coal Grove.
CHESAPEAKE 8 13 15 16 — 52: Isaacs 3, Anderson 17, Ward 14, Duncan 14, Shields 2.
NEW BOSTON 10 17 13 17 — 57: Cad. Williams 20, Easter 10, Whitley 14, O’Rourke 15, Cas. Williams 0.
WESTERN-PIKE 40, IRONTON ST. JOE 35: The Indians (1-2 overall, 1-0 Southern Ohio Conference) outscored the Flyers 24-18 in the second half to secure the victory in Latham, Ohio.
Kanzi Forneau led Western-Pike with 18 points. Bella Whaley paced Ironton St. Joe (0-1, 0-1) with 16 points and Bella Whaley added 14 points.
POSTPONEMENTS: Several area games were postponed Friday and Saturday.
Adena at Chesapeake boys on Saturday was postponed until Dec. 23. Green at Rock Hill boys was nixed, with no makeup date set. Oak Hill at Northwest boys Friday was called off, with no makeup date yet set.