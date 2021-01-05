ASHLAND -- Rose Hill Christian broke a 90-game, 10-year 16th Region losing streak Monday night with a 48-38 victory over Greenup County in girls high school basketball.
Bella Sparks led the Royals (1-0) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Baylee Trimble scored nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
"As ugly a performance as we portrayed, we did enough to win our first game in this region in 10 years," Rose Hill Christian coach Nick Karle said. "We played about five minutes of good basketball out of 32. We have so much work to do and a long season to go, but however you look at it, we start the season 1-0. It was a monumental moment for our program and its future."
Karle said he was pleased his school of 60 students defeated a team from a school of 1,500.
"I'm proud of my girls and I believe in them," Karle said. "I know we will be better Thursday against Menifee County."
CHESAPEAKE 48, SOUTH POINT 33: The Panthers overcame an early deficit to defeat the Pointers.
Blake Anderson scored 15 points and Maddie Ward 11 for Chesapeake (6-3 overall, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which used a 15-4 second-quarter run to erase a three-point deficit. Sarah Mitchell paced the Pointers (1-4, 1-3) with 17 points.
SOUTH POINT 33: Roach 7, Sarah Mitchell 17, Jones 0, Ermalovich 0, Hopkins 2, Bruton 7, Staley 0.
CHESAPEAKE 48: Pauley 3, Anderson 15, Ward 11, Duncan 12, Conley 7.
COAL GROVE 91, PORTSMOUTH 14: Abbey Hicks scored 20 points, all in the first half, as the Hornets routed the visiting Trojans.
Addi Dillow scored 18 points, issued eight assists and made six steals for Coal Grove (11-1 overall, 6-1 OVC), which led 53-4 at halftime. Emily Cheatham paced Portsmouth (1-3, 0-3) with eight points.
EASTERN-MEIGS 52, SOUTH GALLIA 42: The Eagles (3-6 overall, 2-3 Tri-Valley Conference) made 10 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off the Rebels (5-4, 2-3) in Reedsville, Ohio.
Sydney Reynolds led Eastern-Meigs with 33 points and 13 rebounds. Macie Sanders scored 16 points to lead South Gallia. Tori Triplett scored 15 points.
LEWIS COUNTY 56, RACELAND 34: The Lions (1-0) jumped to a 10-0 lead and rolled to a victory over the host Rams (0-1).
Sarah Paige Weddington led Lewis County with 20 points. Alanna Puente scored 11 points. Kierston Smith led Raceland with 16 points. Emma Picklesimer pulled down 14 rebounds.
LEWIS COUNTY 17 11 14 14 -- 56: Campbell 4, D'Souza 9, Johnson 7, Puente 11, Weddington 20, Evans 0, Adams 3, Willis 2, Highfield 0.
RACELAND 5 6 6 17 -- 34: Hapney 3, Hackworth 2, Picklesimer 3, Smith 16, Collins 5, Moore 0, Maynard 0, Broughton 0, Gartin 0, Stacy 0, Mackie 5, Lacks 0, Boggs 0.
WHEELERSBURG 72, SOUTH WEBSTER 52: The visiting Pirates (5-1 overall, 5-0 Southern Ohio Conference) made 12 shots from 3-point range to win their 33rd consecutive SOC game.
Alaina Keeney led Wheelersburg with 21 points. Kaylee Darnell scored 14 points and Ellie Kallner 13. The Jeeps (5-4, 3-3) were led by Bri Claxon with 25 points. Bella Claxon scored 11 points.
WHEELERSBURG 24 24 12 11 -- 72: Kallner 13, Whitaker 6, Coriell 0, Jolly 0, Kennard 0, Keeney 21, Darnell 14, Heimbach 2, Walker 9, Rucker 4, Eaton 3.
SOUTH WEBSTER 9 10 12 21 -- 52: Maloney 6, Shupert 2, Blanton 4, Br. Claxon 25, Zimmerman 4, Raynard 0, Be. Claxon 11.
MEIGS 46, ATHENS 41: The Marauders outscored the Bulldogs 14-9 in the fourth quarter to win a TVC game in The Plains, Ohio.
Mallory Hawley scored 16 points to lead Meigs (4-3 overall, 3-3 TVC). Rylee Lisle and Delana Wright each scored 10 points. Kesi Federspeil paced Athens (1-8, 0-5) with 14 points.
MEIGS 15 5 12 14 -- 46: Hawley 16, Lisle 11, Wright 10, Mahr 4, Hall 3, Musser 2.
ATHENS 8 7 17 9 -- 41: Dederspeil 14, A. Benton 8, Mills 7, K. Benton 6, Bennett 4, Davis 2.
Boys
FORT THOMAS HIGHLANDS 84, ASHLAND 75: Northern Kentucky University signee Sam Vinson scored 31 points as the host Bluebirds ended the Tomcats' winning streak at 32 in the season opener for both teams.
Cole Villers led Ashland with 30 points. Ethan Sellers scored 17 points and Colin Porter 15. William Herald scored 15 points for Highlands. Zachary Barth scored 12 and Oliver Harris 11.
ASHLAND 13 15 28 19 -- 75: Villers 30, Sellars 17, Atkins 2, Marcum 6, Carter 5, Porter 15.
FORT THOMAS HIGHLANDS 24 16 23 21 -- 84: Kocher 4, Vinson 31, Read 2, Barth 12, Muller 9, Harris 11, Herald 15.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Ironton's boys basketball game with Coal Grove Tuesday was postponed because the Fighting Tigers are in quarantine.
Rock Hill's boys game with South Point also was postponed.