INSTITUTE, W.Va. — With fellow forward Eli Archer missing the second half due to illness, Amare Smith scored 25 points to earn Huntington High a 61-45 win over Wyoming East in the Little General Shootout on the campus of West Virginia State University on Tuesday.
Torin Lochow added 10 points for the Highlanders (9-9).
Wyoming East (6-12) was led by Jacob Bishop’s 11 points.
HUNTINGTON 15 21 11 14 — 61: Patterson 5, Sims 6, White 5, Page 6, Lochow 10, Smith 25, Archer 4.
WYOMING EAST 13 11 4 17 — 45: Howard 6, Johnson 8, Cook 5, Mitchell 9, Bishop 11, Martin 6.
SPRING VALLEY 78, PARKERSBURG 77: C.J. Meredith scored 32 points and Corbin Page recorded a double-double in a win over Parkersburg in the Little General Shootout at WVSU.
Page scored 27 points, pulled down 20 rebounds, blocked four shots and dished out two assists in the winning effort for Spring Valley (10-8).
Meredith additionally had nine rebounds for the Timberwolves, who return to action on Friday at home against Huntington.
PARKERSBURG 15 18 14 30 — 77: Noah Umpleby 17, Martin 4, Kopec 7, Sam Potts 30, Carson Dennis 17, Fleming 2.
SPRING VALLEY 23 20 17 18 — 78: Maynard 13, Booth 4, Meredith 32, Livingston 2, Page 27.
MONDAY Girls
ALEXANDER 55, PORTSMOUTH 24: Marlee Grinstead scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half to lead the Spartans by the Trojans in a Division III sectional tournament game at Jackson High School.
Taylor Meadows scored 11 for Alexander (15-8).
Hannah Hughes led Portsmouth (8-14) with 13 points.
COAL GROVE 74, PIKETON 49: Addi Dillow scored 39 points as the Hornets defeated the Red Streaks in a Division III sectional game played at Jackson High School on Monday.
Coal Grove, the No. 8 seed, moves on to the sectional final to face No. 9 Alexander on Saturday at 1 p.m. That game will also be at Jackson High School with the winner advancing to the district semifinal in Waverly.
TOLSIA 58, COVENANT CHRISTIAN 14: The Rebels improved to 11-8 on the season with the win.
Katie Marcum led all scorers with 16 points for Tolsia, while Jace Maynard and Madison Maynard each pulled down seven rebounds.
Tolsia will play at Chapmanville on Wednesday and at Lawrence County on Friday.
TOLSIA 17 22 13 6 — 58: Marcum 16, Boone 8, Salmons 6, Muncy 5, Maynard 4, Wilson 4, Johnson 4, Ball 2, Litton 4, Pollinger 2, Browning 3.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN 4 6 2 2 — 14: Venoy 6, Ramey 4, Nicholas 2, Bumgardner 2.