HUNTINGTON — Samantha Wells scored 29 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out four assists to lead Grace Christian to a 72-37 victory over Greater Beckley Christian (13-7) Saturday in girls high school basketball.
Emily Hutchinson scored 17 points and made 10 steals for Grace Christian (18-3), which plays again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greenup County. Karmen Bruton scored 10 points, snatched seven rebounds and issued six assists.
Grace Mitchell led Greater Beckley Christian with 30 points.
GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN 8 8 11 10 — 37: Grace Mitchell 30, O’Neal 5, Moss 1, Arrington 1.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 17 19 20 16 — 72: Wells 29, Hutchinson 17, Bruton 10, Cicenas 7, Bailey 4, Wagoner 1, Pyle 4.
Boys
HUNTINGTON HIGH 48, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 45: The Highlanders (9-9) built a 35-19 halftime lead and held on to beat the Patriots (10-6) at the Lucas-Archer Gym.
Eli Archer led Huntington High with 19 points. Amare Smith scored 12 and Dionn Simms 10.
Malaki Silvia led Parkersburg South with 21 points.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 8 11 18 8 — 45: Silvia 21, Hogsett 8, Marks 2, Day 9, Seese 5.
HUNTINGTON 16 19 9 4 — 48: Sims 10, T. Lochow 7, Smith 12, Archer 19.
COAL GROVE 64, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 56: The Hornets rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat the homestanding Irish.
Zavion Johnson and Jaylen Motley each scored 19 points for Huntington St. Joe (8-9). Christian Layne chipped in 12 points.
RACELAND 83, MENIFEE COUNTY 80: Andrew Floyd scored 33 points as the Rams edged the Wildcats.
Kirk Pence scored 21 points for Raceland. Gunnur Lewis scored 21.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 64, COVENANT 52: Seniors Kenny Wilburn and Steven barker combined for 46 points on Senior Night to lead the Royals (3-17) to a triumph over the Eagles (10-11) in Ashland.
Gabe Roberts scored 20 points and snared nine rebounds for Covenant, which entertains Belpre Christian at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Nate Beilstein and Josh Roten scored 12 points each.
COVENANT 13 7 11 21 — 52: Beilstein 12, J. Roten 12, Farley 2, Herbert 3, Scarberry 3, Gabe Roberts 20.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 18 11 19 16 — 64: Wilburn 24, Barker 22, Phelps 8, Wirzfeld 7, Coleman 2, Crawford 1.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS: Maysville St. Patrick at Portsmouth girls scheduled for Saturday was canceled. Ironton girls will visit Fairland for a makeup game at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Portsmouth at Minford boys game Saturday was postponed.
FRIDAY Boys
SOUTHERN 77, WAHAMA 55: Cole Steele scored 24 points to lead the Tornadoes (8-10 overall, 7-6 Tri-Valley Conference) over the White Falcons (0-17, 0-14) in Racine, Ohio.
Trey McNickle, Landen Hill and Arrow Drummer each scored 12 points for Southern. Coltin Parker chipped in 11 points. Abram Pauley led Wahama with 19 points.
ATHENS 65, RIVER VALLEY 55: The Bulldogs (14-5 overall, 9-2 TVC) used a late 9-0 run to pull away from the Raiders (5-14, 1-9) in Bidwell, Ohio.
Breyden Markins led Athens with 23 points. Brayden Whiting scored 18 points and Will Matters 10. Jordan Lambert scored 27 points and Brandon Call 18 for River Valley.
Girls
BELPRE 76, SOUTH GALLIA 25: Kyna Waderker scored 28 points to lead the Golden Eagles’ rout of the visiting Rebels.
Halee Williams scored 14 points for Belpre (17-5, 11-5). Kyanna Ray scored 12 points and Kaitlin Bush 10. Kiley Stapleton led South Gallia (7-15, 2-14) with 11 points.