BUFFALO, W.Va. — Freshman Jaylen Motley scored 25 points as Huntington St. Joe defeated Buffalo, 59-54, to snap a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night.
Zavion Johnson added 18 points for Huntington St. Joe (8-6).
Alec Hanshaw scored 20 points and Jackson England 12 for Buffalo (3-8), which has lost its last five.
IRONTON ST. JOE 79, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 66: J.C. Damron scored 22 points to lead four Flyers in double figures in a victory over the Royals (9-12) in Ashland.
Zach Roach scored 19 points, Ryan Payne 16 and Jimmy Mahlmeister 12 for Ironton St. Joe (10-10). Kenny Wilburn led Rose Hill with 17 points. Seth Wirzfeld and Trey Phelps each scored 13 and Kai Coleman 12.
SYMMES VALLEY 63, PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 44: The Vikings erased a six-point deficit to beat the Titans in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Jack Leith scored 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for Symmes Valley (11-5 overall, 8-3 Southern Ohio Conference). Logan Walsh scored 13 points and Luke Leith snatched 12 rebounds. Jarren Edgington led Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-11, 2-9) with 10 points.
PORTSMOUTH 76, ROCK HILL 56: Matt Fraulini scored 19 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as the Trojans defeated the Redmen.
Miles Shipp scored 13 for Portsmouth (7-11 overall, 4-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Blankenship led Rock Hill (3-14, 0-11) with 12 points.
BELPRE 68, WAHAMA 50: Makiah Merritt scored 25 points and Connor Baker 15 to lead the Golden Eagles (10-7 overall, 8-4 Tri-Valley Conference) past the White Falcons (0-14, 0-11) in Mason, West Virginia. Abram Pauley paced Wahama with 17 points. Ethyn Barnitz added 15.
MEIGS 61, RIVER VALLEY 48: The Marauders (8-8 overall, 5-3 TVC) used a 20-0 spurt to beat the Raiders (5-11, 1-6) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Coulter Cleland led Meigs with 23 points and Weston Baer 18.
Brandon Call led River Valley with 20 points. Cole Young chipped in 12.
WHEELERSBURG 56, OAK HILL 49: J.J. Pruitt led the Pirates (14-2 overall, 10-1 SOC) with 15 points in a win over the Oaks (15-3, 10-2)
Matthew Miller and Carter McCorkle each scored 12 for Wheelersburg. Drew Hanning led Oak Hill with 26 points and Chase Hammond 11.
NITRO 63, POINT PLEASANT 45: Kolton Painter scored 25 points to help the visiting Wildcats (4-10) over the Big Blacks (4-8).
Josh Barton scored 16 points and Seth Brown 10 for Nitro. Hunter Bush paced Point Pleasant with 24 points.
CAPITAL 72, WINFIELD 59: The Cougars won their second game in two nights, triumphing over the Generals in Winfield on the strength of eight 3-pointers.
Karrington Hill hit four of those 3s to finish with 14 points for Capital (7-6). Kerion Martin led all scorers for Capital with 20 points, while Daimarquis Brooks also scored 14 and De’mahjae Clark 10. Hunter Morris led the Generals (7-6) with 16 points and Joey Gress scored 12.
Girls
IRONTON ST. JOE 54, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 34: The Flyers (10-10) shut out the Royals (8-8) in the second quarter en route to a triumph in Ashland.
Bella Whaley scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to pace Ironton St. Joe. Emma Whaley scored 15 points. Faith Mahlmeister scored 11 points and snagged 14 rebounds.
Baylee Trimble led Rose Hill Christian with 11 points.
RIVERSIDE 39, HURRICANE 31: Alanna McKenzie notched 12 points and the host Warriors used a second-half surge to snap an eight-game losing streak. It also halted an 18-game losing skid in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, dating back to a win over Capital on Feb. 2, 2018.
Jasmine Symns chipped in 10 points for Riverside (4-9), which outscored Hurricane 31-6 over the third and fourth quarters. Taylor Maddox and Maggie Oduor each scored nine points for the Redskins (5-11).