SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Austin Webb scored a career-high 33 points to lead the South Point Pointers to an 81-65 home victory over the Gallia Academy Blue Devils in Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball action on Tuesday.
South Point (2-2 overall, 2-1 OVC) shot well, making 31 of 57 tries from the field, including 13 of 23 from 3-point range. Chance Gunther scored 19 and Nakyan Turner 10 to lead the Pointers.
Logan Blouir led Gallia Academy with 18 points and teammate Isaac Clary scored 16 for the Blue Devils, who remained winless in conference play (1-4, 0-2).
South Point will be in action again on Saturday when it hosts Wheelersburg in a 7:30 p.m. game.
COAL GROVE 44, ROCK HILL 39: Evan Gannon scored 17 points as the Hornets (2-3 overall, 2-1 OVC) edged the Redmen In Pedro, Ohio. Logan Hankins paced Rock Hill (2-4, 0-2) with 12 points.
SOUTH GALLIA 56, SOUTHERN 51: The Rebels (5-1 overall, 3-1 Tri-Valley Conference) built an 18-point lead and held on to defeat the Tornadoes (3-4, 2-1).
Jaxxin Mabe led South Gallia with 15 points. Jared Burdette chipped in 11. Cole Steele scored 18 and Aaron Drummer 16 for Southern.
WHEELERSBURG 50, OAK HILL 47: The Pirates outscored the home-standing Oaks 14-2 in the fourth quarter to win a Southern Ohio Conference game.
Wheelersburg (3-0 overall, 3-0 SOC) was led by Kenny Sanderlin with 14 points. J.J. Truitt scored 13. Chase Hammond led Oak Hill with 22 points. Drew Hanning added 12.
POCA 63, HURRICANE 49: Isaac McKneely hit five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as the Dots won on the road.
Nate Vance added 13 points for Poca and Jackson Toney 10. Austin Dearing had a double-double with 31 points and 10 rebounds for Hurricane.
ATHENS 57, MEIGS 55: The Bulldogs rallied from 21 down to nip the Marauders in The Plains, Ohio.
Brayden Whiting scored 15 and Brayden Markins 13 as Athens came back from a 34-13 halftime deficit. Weston Baer scored 20 and Coulter Cleland 11 for Meigs (4-2).
FEDERAL HOCKING 77, WAHAMA 34: The Lancers (5-1 overall, 4-0 TVC) raced to a 40-3 lead and walloped the White Falcons (0-3, 0-3) in Stewart, Ohio.
Brad Russell and Hunter Smith led Federal Hocking with 16 points each. Abram Pauley paced Wahama with 15 points and Ethyn Barnitz added 13.
WELLSTON 41, RIVER VALLEY 38: The Rockets (1-4 overall, 1-2 TVC) came back from an 11-point deficit to beat the Raiders (2-4, 0-3) in Bidwell, Ohio.
Rylan Molihan led Wellston with 15 points. Hunter Smith scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Cyan Ervin scored 11. Chase Caldwell scored 14 for River Valley.
GREEN 84, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 30: Levi Singleton scored 18 as the visiting Bobcats demolished the Tartans.
Gage Sampson scored 17, Levi Sampson 12, Ethan Huffman 11 and Alec Smith 10 for Green (4-3 overall, 1-2 SOC). Austin Smith scored one-third of the points for East (0-6, 0-3).
CHAPMANVILLE 99, NITRO 65: Andrew Shull buried six 3-pointers on his way to 27 points as the Tigers picked up a road win.
Marshall University signee Obinna Anochili-Killen tacked on 23 points, Hunter Jeffery 11 and Phillip Mullins 10 for Chapmanville. Kolton Painter scored 27 points to pace the Wildcats (1-2). Trevor Lowe scored 20 points.
BUFFALO 61, VAN 59: Noah Thompson dropped in 19 points and the host Bison rallied from a halftime deficit to pick up their first win. Also for Buffalo (1-1), Seth Landers scored 12. For the Bulldogs (1-2), David Stewart scored 26 points and Jacob Jarrell 18.
Girls
WAYNE 50, CAPITAL 41: Jasmine Tabor tallied 17 points as the Pioneers held off the visiting Cougars.
Kierstin Stroud scored 11 points and Alana Eves 10 for Wayne (4-0). Natalyia Sayles led Capital (1-2) with 17 points. Talayah Boxley donated 12.
ASHLAND 51, GEORGE WASHINGTON 46: Mikayla Martin tossed in 21 points and Julia Parker 11 as the Kittens defeated the Patriots at James T. Anderson Gym.
Kalissa Lacy led GW (1-1) with 15 points, while Mary Lyle Smith and Lauren Harmison each scored 10.