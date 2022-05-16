CHARLESTON — Hurricane senior Lexi Smolder ended her high school tennis career the same way she started it — with a state championship.
As a freshman, Smolder took down Cabell Midland’s Channing Varnum for the No. 1 singles crown. After COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 West Virginia state tennis tournament, she returned to the title match in 2021 but fell to the Knights’ Hanley Riner.
In 2022, she closed her high school tennis career with wins in the No. 1 singles and doubles finals to bring things full circle.
“I couldn’t be happier for her. She worked hard and she earned it,” Hurricane girls tennis coach Kendra White said. “She puts in lots of work. She plays before school, then plays more after school, but what was special about Lexi as a freshman was that she was super, super focused and she never got rattled.”
Her junior year, White said, wasn’t the same. Often times she would notice that Smolder didn’t have as sharp of a focus as she had in year’s past. Whether it was due to a COVID interrupted sophomore season or otherwise, White wanted to strengthen the mental aspect of Smolder’s game entering the final season of her high school career.
Smolder’s season started off with a loss to Huntington High’s Baby Jones — the lone blemish on her record this season in singles. That likely served as an early wake-up call, and Smolder never looked back.
“That first match she got rattled, but I think that was good for her because it showed her what she needed to work on,” White said.
Her experience in high-level matches at the state tennis tournament admittedly played a big factor in the results Saturday, Smolder said.
Again, she found herself behind Jones, a close personal friend, on the scorecard after dropping the first set of the No. 1 singles final. Since it was a best-of-three match, it meant Smolder would have to take the final two sets in order to win the title.
“After last year I decided I was just going to work my butt off and that’s what I did. I think it really paid off this year,” Smolder said. “When I dropped the first set I knew I just had to focus for the next one and put everything I had into it.”
Smolder dropped the first set in the match, 4-6, but would go on to win the final two sets, 6-1 and 6-2, to claim the state championship over her good friend Jones.
Throughout the match, she showed a mental toughness akin to that of her freshman year that her coach Kendra White believes made all the difference.
“She’d always been strong mentally. We lost that, got it back this year and I think that was the difference for her,” White said.
Additionally, Smolder and Katy Limanen joined forces in the No. 1 doubles final and defended their 2021 state championship taking down Huntington duo Molly Archer and Baby Jones.
To round out the day, the Hurricane girls tennis team also claimed victories in the No. 2 and No. 3 singles finals and claimed their first ever team title, using a total of four victories on the final day of the tournament to do so.
Smolder couldn’t have scripted a better ending to her career with the Redskins.
“This is a great year for Hurricane,” Smolder said. “I think it’s one of the first year’s that we’ve done really good as a whole team so I’m really excited for that.”