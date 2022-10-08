The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ONA — Hurricane’s Ty Steorts and Audrey Hall entered Saturday’s Mountain State Athletic Conference cross country championship meet as two of the state’s top boys and girls runners, then backed that up by sweeping the individual titles at the league championship meet at Cabell Midland High School.

Steorts, a sophomore, turned in a finishing time of 15:59, six seconds ahead of second-place finisher and teammate Aaron Kidd, the state’s No. 2-ranked runner, who finished second. Hall’s winning time of 18:59 had her 32 seconds ahead of second place.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you