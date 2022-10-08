Hurricane’s Audrey Hall leads the pack during the Mountain State Athletic Conference cross-country girl’s championship on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. Audrey would go on to win the event.
Hurricane’s Audrey Hall leads the pack during the Mountain State Athletic Conference cross-country girl’s championship on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. Audrey would go on to win the event.
ONA — Hurricane’s Ty Steorts and Audrey Hall entered Saturday’s Mountain State Athletic Conference cross country championship meet as two of the state’s top boys and girls runners, then backed that up by sweeping the individual titles at the league championship meet at Cabell Midland High School.
Steorts, a sophomore, turned in a finishing time of 15:59, six seconds ahead of second-place finisher and teammate Aaron Kidd, the state’s No. 2-ranked runner, who finished second. Hall’s winning time of 18:59 had her 32 seconds ahead of second place.
Hurricane’s Nick Kennedy took third place and Brady Dawkins took fifth to place the Redskins as the top overall boys team at the meet.
Steorts said he arrived in Ona with the plan of making the MSAC championship a light workout more than a competitive race. In the final 1,000 kilometers of the 5-kilometer race, that plan changed.
“I started behind [Kidd] and was just going to take it slow, work on my recovery, and then the last 1K I started to turn it on,” Steorts said.
Kidd, a junior, posted a time of 16:05 while Kennedy finished at 16:19. Dawkins’ time of 16:58, along with Mason Lewis’ 10th-place finish, rounded out Hurricane’s team score of 21 points to earn the Redskins the league title.
Cabell Midland took second place with 45 points, led by junior Tristan Blatt’s fourth-place finish with a time of 16:44 on his home course.
“Going in I was just focused on running with Nick Kennedy,” Blatt said. “I was hoping he would pull me along but then at Cemetery Hill I fell back a little bit.”
Jared Bailey placed seventh at the meet for the Knights, followed by teammate Braden Elswick at ninth, Dylan Dial 12th and Colson Elswick in 13th for head coach Chris Parsons’ top five.
Parkersburg finished third in the team standings with 89 points followed by St. Albans (126), Huntington (143), George Washington (143), Riverside (185) and Spring Valley (214).
Hall, the No. 2-ranked girls runner in the state, led the girls race throughout, but Cabell Midland posted three of the top-five best times to claim the team title.
Freshman Savannah Pritt finished with a time of 19:31 to take second, edging out Hurricane’s Ella Hardin, who finished in 19:40.
After St. Albans’ Abigail Torman claimed fourth place, the Knights’ Quinn Hazelett and Kate Meek took fifth and sixth place, respectively, to earn Cabell Midland 36 points.
“Savannah has battled Ella Hardin all year,” Parsons said. “This was her first time beating her.”
Hurricane finished with 62 points, good for second place despite the first- and third-place finishes from Hall and Hardin.
Parkersburg took third place with 66 points followed by St. Albans (125), George Washington (130), Huntington (131) and Spring Valley (188).
Pritt said she was proud of her championship-level performance in her first high school title race.
“My main goal was to not get hurt, and do my absolute best,” Pritt said.
Keeping each of his runners healthy ahead of the region and state meets was Parsons’ goal, he said. The coach added that he kept one of Cabell Midland’s top runners, Tatum McKenna, out of the MSAC championship due to a nagging leg injury.
The Class AAA, Region IV meet is scheduled for Oct. 20 in Ripley. The state meet will be at Cabell Midland on Oct. 29.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.