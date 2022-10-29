ONA — Three Putnam County distance runners claimed individual championships on Saturday at the West Virginia cross country championships at Cabell Midland High School, and Winfield’s girls team won the Class AA championship for the second year in a row.
Ty Steorts claimed Hurricane High School’s first boys individual cross country state championship in Class AAA, while Winfield’s Brayden Marshall and Ava Ethridge captured boys and girls individual Class AA championships, respectively.
Steorts’ winning time of 15:27.14 followed his Mountain State Athletic Conference championship on Oct. 8, also won at Cabell Midland. The sophomore also won the Class AAA Region 4 championship at Ripley.
“I was not aware that I was the first winner from Hurricane,” Steorts said. “I think it’s pretty cool.”
Steorts crossed the finish line just ahead of teammate Aaron Kidd’s second-place time of 15:41.21. Nick Kennedy finished at 15:55.94 to take fifth place but it wasn’t enough to power Hurricane to the team championship.
University took that title behind a third-place individual finish from Drew Zundell.
Three other University runners also placed among the top 10 runners in Class AAA to give the Hawks 39 points to edge out Hurricane with 56 for the team championship.
Wheeling Park took third in the team standings with 77 points.
“As a team, that’s definitely a thing that’s been in our heads for a month, winning state,” Steorts said.
Morgantown’s Irene Riggs captured the girls individual Class AAA crown by setting a girls course record with her time of 16:32.32, breaking the previous mark of 17:12 set by Maggie Drazba of St. Marys in 2012.
Riggs’ win was her third consecutive state cross country championship and followed an injury in September that she thought might end her season before it began.
In September, the senior Stanford recruit’s right foot was run over by a car. Although her foot wasn’t broken in the incident, she spent time in a walking boot, Riggs said.
Riggs was followed by Audrey Hall of Hurricane, the MSAC girls champion, who took second with a time of 18:34.57. Cabell Midland’s Savannah Pritt, a freshman, posted a time of 18:58.28 to finish in third place.
Morgantown also had top-10 finishes from four other runners to secure the girls Class AAA team title for the third straight year.
Cabell Midland and University finished with 77 points each. The Hawks were awarded second place, however, because their sixth-place finisher, Elizabeth West, finished higher in the overall standings than did the Knights’ runner.
Marshall, a junior, dominated the boys race from the beginning to claim his second consecutive title. By the first mile, Marshall had opened a sizable lead and he lengthened that advantage the hilly second mile.
Marshall’s official time was 15:50.11. Frankfort’s Steven Kent Niland took second with a time of 16:09.55 while his teammate, Garrett Ferguson, finished third at 16:24.44.
Frankfort also finished with two other runners in the top 10 to win the boys team title with 33 points to outdistance Winfield.
The Generals, meanwhile, did take the girls Class AA team championship behind Ethridge’s winning time of 19:26.17. Winfield finished with 60 team points to beat Fairmont Senior’s second-place total of 74.
Ethridge had been mentored by senior teammate Rachel Withrow and the two had gone “back and forth” winning races all year, she said.
Withrow took control early and led through the first mile of the race before falling to second by the time the runners reached the second mile. Liberty Harrison’s Destiny Berryman passed Withrow to move into second, but the defending champion gained ground on the flat terrain around the soccer field heading into the final stretch.
Withrow finished at 19:48.78.
Aiden Scott of Wheeling Central repeated as the Class A boys champion with a time of 16:23.60. Williamstown claimed the boys and girls team championships for the small-school class.
Alyssa Sauro of Williamstown posted a finishing time of 19:01.65 to win the girls Class A individual title.
