ONA — Three Putnam County distance runners claimed individual championships on Saturday at the West Virginia cross country championships at Cabell Midland High School, and Winfield’s girls team won the Class AA championship for the second year in a row.

Ty Steorts claimed Hurricane High School’s first boys individual cross country state championship in Class AAA, while Winfield’s Brayden Marshall and Ava Ethridge captured boys and girls individual Class AA championships, respectively.

