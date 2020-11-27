The Super Six is coming back to Charleston. All it took was a worldwide pandemic.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has decided to move the high school football championship games from Wheeling Island Stadium because of Ohio County’s high-risk status on the state’s COVID-19 map.
The three games are being moved to University of Charleston Stadium, where they were last held in 1993.
“We all knew this was coming one way or the other,’’ said Bernie Dolan, executive director of the SSAC.
“It wasn’t looking good the last couple of weeks. (Ohio County’s status) wasn’t improving.’’
The title games are expected to remain at their original times and dates — 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 for Class AA, noon on Saturday, Dec. 5 for AAA and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 for Class A.
Ohio County has been orange — the second-highest-risk status on the state’s COVID-19 map — since the playoffs began more than two weeks ago. It prevented two of that county’s top football teams — Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central — from participating in the playoffs after they’d qualified in the top 16 in their respective classes. Kanawha County has remained in yellow (lower risk) for most of the past three weeks.
This was supposed to be the first year of a four-year contract to keep the games in Wheeling. Because of the circumstances, though, another year most likely will be added to that contract by SSAC officials.
The Super Six moved to Wheeling in 1994 and has remained there, despite intermittent flooding issues at Wheeling Island Stadium, which sits alongside the Ohio River.
Doug Carte, facilities manager for UC Stadium at Laidley Field, expects things to be prepared at his end.
“We pretty well assumed this was going to happen,’’ Carte said, “so we’re about 80% ready. I had done some homework before (the announcement of the move]. I could play today if I had to, if it was a regular game. Getting security will be the biggest thing right now.
“I have a great staff that helps me out tremendously. Without them, I’d be in trouble.’’
Of immediate concern for Carte was getting enough staff together on short notice and ordering food for the concession stands. UC Stadium hosted just one Capital High football game this season and four middle school games, and concession stands were not open for any of those games.
Among other stadium events wiped out by the coronavirus this year were the state high school track meet, in May, and the Charleston Distance Run, in September.
“Basically,’’ Carte said, “we haven’t had an event here since November of last year.’’
Carte, who took over at UC Stadium in 2012, spent 24 years as the events coordinator at the Charleston Civic Center, now the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
“I’ve been through 24 years of basketball, volleyball, cheer [tournaments] for high school and college,’’ Carte said. “So this will be a normal day for me.’’
Ticket sales for the Super Six will be done online or at the competing schools. No tickets may be purchased at UC Stadium on the day of the game. Admission will be limited to 15% of the seating capacity of the facility, roughly 2,500 people.
Earlier this season, Dolan floated the idea of delaying the Super Six finals, but has since changed his mind.
“If you delay it,’’ Dolan said, “then there’s the chance it might put somebody else out [because of map color]. Plus, we haven’t delayed any other tournament. If you were the wrong color, you were out. Seven teams were put out of the volleyball tournament because of their color. I think there would probably be a Title IX fight if we moved football, which is primarily boys, and not girls volleyball.’’
Wheeling Super Six officials still plan to provide some of the perks they’ve given to competing players in recent years, despite the games moving back to Charleston (where they were held from 1979-93). In past years, that included weight training equipment, T-shirts, hats and other gifts.
“We thought that was the right thing to do,’’ said Dwaine Rodgers, who, along with Greg Stewart, serves as the Wheeling Super Six co-chairman. “It’s the best we can do under these circumstances. This is a difficult situation for everybody, and we intend to make it as best as we possibly can.
“We kept in close contact with Bernie and had these conversations, and were even part of what was going to be the backup plan. It came from our end to find a place where some of the teams don’t have to travel as far and stay in hotels — different things like that. Because it’s not going to be the same, let’s face it.’’
Rodgers stressed that there is no resentment between Wheeling and Charleston officials working together on the project. When Wheeling landed the Super Six in 1994, it sparked an outcry from various Kanawha Valley public officials and media members who felt it wrong to move the event from the centrally located state capital to a more remote part of West Virginia.
“No, we’re excited that there’s a place other than Wheeling Island Stadium that can host this,’’ Rodgers said. “There’s no doubt this is not about Wheeling Island Stadium and the cities of Wheeling and Charleston. It’s about giving these kids an opportunity to move on and finish their seasons in the state championship game. That’s what this is about.
“It’s kind of tough that some people say it’s not a real championship, and they may be right, but as long as somebody’s playing, it shouldn’t be [canceled] because some counties got a raw deal and some other counties were able to play.’’