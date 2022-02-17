South Charleston will welcome home a notable alumnus as its new football coach.
Carl Lee, a former NFL All-Pro cornerback and a 1979 South Charleston graduate, was approved as the Black Eagles' new head football coach by the Kanawha County Board of Education Thursday night.
Lee, 61, replaces Donnie Mays, who left SC in January to take over the football program at Hurricane High School.
Lee, who played at Marshall and was elected to the MU Hall of Fame in 1995, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection (1988-90) during his 12-year NFL career, spent mostly with the Minnesota Vikings. Lee retired from the NFL after playing his final season with the New Orleans Saints in 1994.
This will be Lee's first coaching assignment since a 10-year stint as the head coach at West Virginia State University from 1996 to 2005, where he compiled a record of 34-75 in the West Virginia Conference.
Since then, he's worked with the City of South Charleston, serving as its Youth Sports Director.
"A lot of these kids that I'll be coaching will have come through that program for the City of South Charleston," Lee said Thursday night. "So in one sense it'll be something of a reunion for all of us."
South Charleston Athletic Director Bryce Casto, who was a classmate and teammate of Lee at SCHS, lauded Lee's appointment.
"In my perspective, this is a home-run hire," Casto said. "We're very excited. He's a man of great football knowledge, and, more important, he's a gentlemen who can teach our young men how to become men."
Lee returned the compliment.
"Getting an opportunity to work with Bryce Casto, you know it's gonna be about the kids," Lee said. "I want these kids to be willing to commit to something and work hard to get it."
Lee said his work with the South Charleston youth program will be valuable as he pivots to his new coaching position.
"I'm fortunate now to assist kids to get to college," he said. "That's not always an easy task, but if athletics and academics is a means to that end, I want to be the best coach I can be to help give them that opportunity."
The Black Eagles finished the 2021 season with a 5-6 record, falling to Cabell Midland in the first round of the state playoffs.
Lee said SC should not be lacking for athletes when he takes over the Black Eagles' coaching reins.
"I know that between the cities of South Charleston and Dunbar there's a host of talent, and we should have an opportunity to be competitive every year," Lee said. "We should be able to make playoffs and win championships. That should be everybody's goal."
Why get back into coaching now? Lee said many people in the SC community reached out to him after Mays' departure.
"I had no intentions of doing this, to be honest," Lee said. "Then all of the sudden I got a number of calls from die-hard South Charleston folks saying I should apply.
"I grew up here, the city's been good to me. I was asked by a lot of people who trusted that I could make the program better, and I couldn't turn them down."
Lee was selected by the Vikings in the seventh round of the 1983 NFL Draft. He finished his career with 31 interceptions.