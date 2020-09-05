PEDRO, Ohio — Hayden Harper’s sack of Donald Richendollar in the closing seconds allowed Rock Hill to hang on for a 14-10 triumph over Chesapeake Friday night in high school football.
The Panthers (0-2 overall, 0-2 Ohio Valley Conference) had the ball at their 43-yard line when Harper sacked Richendollar for a 10-yard loss on fourth down. Rock Hill (1-1, 1-1) ran out the final 7 seconds to preserve the victory.
Jacob McCloud’s 22-yard field goal at 5:14 of the second quarter gave Chesapeake a 3-0 lead. The Redmen responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Harper to cap a 12-play, 71-yard drive for a 7-3 lead 1:03 before halftime.
The Panthers regained the lead 10-7 at 6:46 of the third quarter when on fourth-and-goal Richendollar scored from the 1.
Rock Hill’s Brayden Friend, who ran for 109 yards on 13 carries, raced 60 yards to the Chesapeake 1 to set up Harper’s second TD run, making it 14-10 with 5:24 left in the game.
The Panthers were driving to retake the lead, but Kordell French intercepted a pass at the Redmen’s 15 to thwart the threat.
Chesapeake, limited to 151 yards, returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at South Point. Rock Hill visits Gallia Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.
CHESAPEAKE 0 3 7 0 — 10
ROCK HILL 0 7 0 7 — 14
C — McCloud FG 22
RH — Harper 1 run (Knipp kick)
C — Richendollar 1 run (McCloud kick)
RH — Harper 1 run (Knipp kick)
SYMMES VALLEY 51, GREEN 0: The Vikings ran for 362 yards in a rout of the Bobcats in a Southern Ohio Conference game in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Ethan Patterson ran a mere four times for 138 yards for Symmes Valley (2-0 overall, 1-0 SOC). The Vikings held Green (0-2, 0-1) to minus-34 yards of total offense.
Levi Niece’s blocked punt set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Josh Ferguson to give the Vikings all the points they needed.
SYMMES VALLEY 23 14 6 8 — 51
GREEN 0 0 0 0 — 0
SV — Ferguson 5 run (Yates kick)
SV — Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
SV — Niece 11 run (Yates kick)
SV — Crum 6 run (Yates kick)
SV — Patterson 39 run (kick failed)
SV — Walsh 14 run (Stroud run)
SV — Ross 1 run (run failed)
SV — McCleese 11 run (Owens run)
OAK GLEN 36, POINT PLEASANT 12: The Golden Bears (1-0) accumulated 371 yards and jumped to a 36-0 lead in swamping the Big Blacks (0-1) at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Paxton Shuman ran 14 times for 111 for Oak Glen. Hunter Patterson gained 71 yards on three attempts. Nicholas Chaney completed 8 of 11 passes for 159 yards. Patterson caught five passes for 144 yards.
Hunter Bush paced Point Pleasant with 153 yards passing, completing 13 of 17 attempts. He also ran for 58 yards on 20 carries.
WHEELERSBURG 42, MINFORD 28: Jake Gregg completed 11 of 14 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns as the Pirates (2-0) won a shootout with the Falcons at Ed Miller Stadium.
Gregg threw TD passes of 28 yards to Matthew Miller, 20 yards to Casey Doerr and 34 yards to Eli Swords. Case Dyer ran for 105 yards on five carries.
Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis completed 15 of 37 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown for Minford (1-1). He also rushed 23 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
MINFORD 7 7 7 7 — 28
WHEELERSBURG 7 14 21 0 — 42
M — Vogelsong-Lewis 13 run (Crank kick)
W — Swords 5 run (Sammons kick)
W — Miller 28 pass from Gregg (Sammons kick)
M — Vogelsong-Lewis 1 run (Crank kick)
W — Doerr 20 pass from Gregg (Sammons kick)
W — Sanderlin 4 run (Sammons kick)
M — Risner 1 run (Crank kick)
W — Dyer 76 run (Sammons kick)
W — Swords 34 pass from Gregg (Sammons kick)
M — Skaggs 24 pass from Vogelsong-Lewis (Crank kick)
WATERFORD 61, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Braden Miller returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown on the fourth play of the game to begin the Wildcats’ blowout of the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio.
Joe Pantelidis returned an interception 45 yards for a score and Jake Pantelidis ran a punt back 55 yards for a touchdown for Waterford (1-1 overall, 1-0 Tri-Valley Conference). South Gallia fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the TVC.
TOLSIA 32, RICHWOOD 0: John Wilson ran for three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion as the rebels (1-0) pounded the Lumberjacks (0-1) in Glenhayes.
The scoring began with Jess Muncy throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ball for a 6-0 lead at 3:20 of the first quarter. Wilson ran nine yards for TD and added the conversion run on the last play of the quarter to make it 14-0.
Gavin Meadows, who ran 11 times for 114 yards, scored from the 1 and Wilson from the 3 to push the lead to 26-0 by halftime. Wilson, who gained 123 yards on 23 carries, tacked on a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 2:27 left in the third quarter.
RICHWOOD 0 0 0 0 — 0
TOLSIA 14 12 6 0 — 32
T — Ball 12 pass from Muncy (pass failed)
T — Wilson 9 run (Wilson run)
T— Meadows 1 run (pass failed)
T — Wilson 3 run (run failed)
T — Wilson 1 run (run failed)