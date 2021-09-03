WINFIELD -- Coming out of the preseason and the first regular-season game, everyone knew that Herbert Hoover freshman quarterback Dane Hatfield could throw the ball. What they might not have realized, however, is that he can also run it pretty well, too.
Hatfield ran for 240 yards and four touchdowns Friday night and passed for a fifth score as the visiting Huskies overcame an upset alert in the first half and posted a 37-14 victory at Winfield.
The younger brother of senior All-State receiver-defensive back Devin Hatfield, Dane Hatfield carried 16 times and broke off scoring runs of 95, 32, 18 and 61 yards. He hit on 13 of 22 passes for 140 yards, including a 31-yard TD toss to Jacob Burns just before halftime.
“He’s a do-whatever-you-need-to-do-to-win quarterback,’’ said Hoover coach Joey Fields. “He can do a lot of things, and he might be a freshman, but he played like a guy who’s been here two, three years.’’
The Generals (0-2) sprang some surprises on Hoover in the first half, jumping into a 7-0 lead and tying the game at 14 in the second quarter as Bryson Tate scored on a pair of short runs. He finished with 112 yards on 17 carries.
Hoover, though, took a 21-14 advantage at halftime and kept up the defensive pressure on Generals quarterback Brycen Brown, sacking him seven times, once in the end zone for a safety.
“We thought we could run the ball a little bit,’’ said Winfield coach Craig Snyder, “and we knew we had to execute some in the pass game, and we did early. But obviously not much in the second half.
“Turnovers were the key, and their big plays were huge. Defensively, we were on the field the whole game. I know the time of possession is in their favor.’’
Hoover (2-0) ran 61 plays on offense, racking up 477 total yards. Hunter Bartley complemented Dane Hatfield’s long jaunts with some power running, showing 95 yards on 14 carries. Devin Hatfield had five receptions for 63 yards and Burns four for 53 yards.
“I just love our kids’ fight,’’ Fields said. “We just told them to find a way to win and let’s get back and get better. I love the resiliency they’ve shown.
“[Winfield] does a lot of good things. This is a good football team and Coach Snyder is as good a coach as I’ve played against in years. He’s one of the best coaches in the Cardinal Conference, and they pull out a lot of things. To get ready for them in three days is tough.’’
All sorts of crazy stuff happened in the first half as Hoover took a 21-14 lead.
Winfield scored first with a hurry-up 91-yard drive in seven plays, with Tate scoring on a 3-yard run. Tate had carries of 48 and 16 yards on consecutive snaps, with the longer run coming on fourth and 3 at his own 28 when the Huskies thought the Generals were going to punt and were caught flat-footed when they lined up quickly and ran a play.
Less than a minute later, Dane Hatfield broke off his 95-yard touchdown run on a run-pass option read and before the first quarter ended, he tacked on a 32-yard scoring dash to put Hoover up 14-7.
The Generals tied it at 14 early in the second quarter on a Tate 1-yard run, converting third and 8 and third and 13 along the way. Brown was 3 of 4 passing on the possession for 42 yards.
With 3:12 left until halftime, Hoover regained the lead with a little trickery. On fourth and 4 at the Winfield 31, the Huskies pulled a flea-flicker, with the running back taking the handoff, pitching the ball back to Dane Hatfield and the latter uncorking a TD toss to Burns at the goal line.
The Generals had won the previous seven games in the all-time series against the Huskies, with Hoover’s last victory coming in 2005.
“Proud of our guys’ effort,’’ Snyder said, “and I believe we’re going to win some games. We’re going to continue to improve every week.’’
Brown completed 12 of 20 passes for 106 yards for Winfield, three to Tanner Laughery for 47 yards.