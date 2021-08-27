HURRICANE — No matter which end of the road the Putnam County rivalry has been played on, the War on Route 34 has been a highway to hell for Winfield.
So, there was something fitting about Hurricane strolling out before kickoff in fresh, all black uniforms while AC/DC’s “Back in Black” blared on the stadium speakers.
While some games between the two have been close over the years, this year’s edition never really was as the host Redskins piled up a 535-175 advantage in total yards and steamrolled to a 48-10 win in both teams’ season opener on a brutally hot Friday night. The win marked the 12th straight in the series for Hurricane and the 27th in the last 28 contests.
Winfield’s opening two drives reached inside the Redskins 35-yard line, but Hurricane’s defense bowed up early for stops when it had to and the offense fed off it, marching 96, 68 and 45 yards on its first three drives, all for touchdowns.
“Pretty good for the first game, special teams, we kind of messed up a lot, we’re still trying to work in some guys and we had a couple of guys get injured early and it kind of messed up our rotations,” Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor said. “But defense is our strength right now and they came out and spread the ball out a lot.”
Throughout Friday’s contest, the Redskins didn’t show many weaknesses. Senior quarterback Ismael Borrero, expected to be one of the top signal-callers in the state this season, certainly lived up to that hype on Friday, completing 14 of 17 passes for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also had a 15-yard touchdown run as part of a 27-3 first half for the Redskins.
With the game in hand in the second half, junior Elijah Rivera spearheaded a rushing attack that piled up 245 yards as he rumbled for 185 yards on 13 totes with a pair of second-half touchdowns.
The third member of Hurricane’s experienced skill-position trio, senior wideout Chase Hager, caught six passes for 131 yards with a 38-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.
In the end, it was all too much for upset-minded Winfield to handle.
“We had to piece some things together and once we got behind the 8-ball, we couldn’t keep up with them offensively,” Winfield coach Craig Snyder said. “We have a lot of work to do, I think they exploited our weakness, I think Borrero is excellent with where he puts the ball and they’re better up front than I thought they’d be. They’re a good football team. We will be OK, we have a lot of work to do but we will be fine.”
The Redskins averaged 10.5 yards per play, showing explosiveness through the air and on the ground. Of Borrero’s 14 completions, 11 went for over 10 yards, with eight going for 20 or more. Rivera ripped off a fourth-quarter touchdown that covered 63 yards with backs Nasiaiah Jones (10 carries, 49 yards) and Bryson Murrell (five carries, 20 yards) spelling him throughout.
Winfield’s lone touchdown came on a 49-yard pass from Brycen Brown to Carter Perry with 4:47 left. Jones and Murrell had a touchdown each for Hurricane with JT James hauling in a third-quarter 25-yard touchdown grab.