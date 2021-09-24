HURRICANE, W.Va. — After having to battle three consecutive state-ranked teams, Hurricane was able to get back in the win column with a comfortable 54-8 victory against struggling St. Albans in front of a large crowd Friday night at Redskin Stadium.
Hurricane (2-3) was able to go to its strengths early and often, employing the strong arm of senior quarterback Ismael Borrero and the receiving skills of Lucas Rippetoe in amassing 437 total yards against the Red Dragons’ rebuilding defense.
“St Albans played hard and I know what they’re going through. I’ve been there,” said Redskin coach Jeremy Taylor. “We kind of muddled through the win and we did OK. The effort was there and we knew what we had to do to get the win. We gotta get ready for Parkersburg.”
The Redskins defense created the first score with a blocked Red Dragon punt that eventually led to a 41-yard touchdown pass from Borrero to Rippetoe midway through the opening quarter.
St. Albans was able to put up a goal-line stand on Hurricane’s next drive. However, the momentum was short-lived as Borrero found Rippetoe again on a 21-yard touchdown toss to put the Redskins up 13-0 with 8:44 to play until the break.
St. Albans (1-4), still striving to rebuild its program, tried many different options to get its offense going and put points on the board, but simply could not overcome the Redskin defense.
“Right now we are in injury mode. We have a ton of guys out with injuries. We are on our third quarterback at this point,” said Red Dragons coach Nick Watts. “That’s just the reality of the situation. We are playing a lot of guys that aren’t quite ready, but they are playing hard and playing ‘til the end.”
Hurricane continued the aerial assault as Heath Montgomery also scored on a 19-yard catch and run, set up by JT James’ interception return to the Red Dragon 33-yard line.
In the second half, Borrero scored on a 64-yard run down the sideline with 8:14 in the third quarter and Nas’jaih Jones closed out the scoring with 6:28 to go in the game.
The Redskins’ Rippetoe ended with four catches for 78 yards. Borrero finished with 202 yards on 11 of 14 passing. Hurricane hits the road for the next two weeks with a game at Parkersburg followed by a trip to Lincoln County.
The Red Dragons’ Michael Hindman was the leading ground gainer with 96 yards on 16 carries with Ruben Johnson contributing two catches for 35 yards. St. Albans will be at home next week for a visit from Riverside.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.