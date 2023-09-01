CHARLESTON — Hurricane standout quarterback JacQai Long was hoping for a great return to the University of Charleston Stadium, where he played for two years for Capital.
Long did just that, throwing for three touchdown passes in the first quarter in help leading the Redskins to a 93-7 blowout victory over the Cougars on Friday night. Hurricane led 65-0 at halftime.
Now a senior, Long transferred to Akron Hoban in Ohio for one season, leading them to the Division II title game before coming back to West Virginia at Hurricane for his final season of eligibility. He finished the game with 161 yards passing, going 10 for 14, and added 50 yards rushing on one carry.
Long completed his first eight passes, totaling 115 yards and two touchdown tosses, a 20-yarder to Tyshawn Dues and 32 yards to Michael Terrell. He added a third TD pass in the first quarter, with the second going to Dues for 33 yards.
A Marshall commit, Long was happy to return to the same place he started his career and had nothing but love for Capital and UC Stadium at Laidley Field.
“It’s always great to come back to where everything started off at,” Long said. “I have all the love for this place. This is where my football career began and took off at. I felt great out there, and everything was going well and the offense was clicking.”
For the second straight game, Hurricane put up video-game like numbers on offense. The Redskins defeated Winfield 63-0 last week.
Hurricane coach Donnie Mays was happy with the offensive production, but at the same time indicated he felt bad for Capital.
“The score is not the intent,” Mays said. “I hate it for those kids over there. That’s just part of the game and it’s unfortunate. They have a good ball club and (Cougars coach) Mark (Mason) does a good job with them.
“I understand what people think, but you have other kids on your football team, and you can’t punish them to not play a football game. How do you stop a kid from scoring a punt return, a kickoff return and an interception return and a safety? I’m running the ball and only threw one screen in the second half.”
Hurricane standout Sha’lik Hampton, another former Capital player, also enjoyed a happy homecoming, intercepting a pass and returning it 20 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Noah Vellaithambi added a five-yard touchdown run for Hurricane in the first quarter for a 35-0 lead. The Redskins added 30 more points in the second quarter to claim a 65-0 advantage at halftime.
The scoring plays for Hurricane in the second quarter included two touchdown runs by Kylan Grace of 13 and 12 yards. Elijah Samples ran for a 31-yard touchdown, the Redskins recorded a safety and Marc McClain tallied a 51-yard kickoff return.
The Hurricane defense did its part too, pitching a first half shutout and forcing five turnovers in the process. The Redskins picked off three passes and also collected two lost fumbles from Capital, and added a fourth interception in the second half.
In the third quarter, Hurricane scored three more touchdowns: a 44-yard punt return by Laron Dues, a 38-yard TD run by Landon Taylor and a 1-yard touchdown run by Alexander Gregory. In the fourth quarter, they tacked on another score, a 10-yard TD run by Samples.
Capital avoided a shutout with a touchdown in the third quarter. David Robinson Jr. ran around the right end for a 6-yard TD run. Hurricane led 86-7 entering the fourth quarter.
Grace finished with 96 yards rushing on just six carries for Hurricane, Samples added 83 yards on three attempts, and five rushers had at least 40 yards on the ground.
Hurricane 93, Capital 7
Hurricane;35;30;21;7;--;93
Capital;0;0;7;0;--;7
First Quarter
Hurr — Dues 20 pass from Long (Mitchell kick), 9:37
Hurr — Terrell 32 pass from Long (Mitchell kick), 6:31
Hurr — Vellaithambi 5 run (Mitchell kick), 3:40
Hurr — Hampton 20 interception return (Mitchell kick), 3:35
Hurr — Dues 33 pass from Long (Mitchell kick), 48.5
Second Quarter
Hurr — Grace 13 run (Mitchell kick), 11:20
Hurr — Grace 12 run (Mitchell kick), 4:25
Hurr — Samples 33 run (Mitchell kick), 1:59
Hurr — safety, Capital quarterback tackled in endzone (Mitchell kick), 1:31
Hurr — McClain 51 kickoff return (Mitchell kick), 1:09
Third Quarter
Hurr — L. Dues 44 punt return (Mitchell kick), 11:03
Cap — Robinson 6 run (Lee kick), 5:18
Hurr — Taylor 38 run (Mitchell kick), 3:36
Hurr — Gregory 1 run (Mitchell kick), 1:09
Fourth Quarter
Hurr — Samples 10 run (Mitchell kick), 7:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hurricane: Grace 6-96, Samples 3-83, Long 1-50, Taylor 2-42, Vellaithambi 4-40, Gregory 3-10. Capital — Robinson 8-19, Harris 10-11, Valdivia 6-2.
PASSING — Hurricane: Long 10-14-0 161, Vellaithambi 1-1-0, 17. Capital: Valdivia 10-20-4, 63.
RECEIVING — Hurricane: T. Dues 4-76, Terrell 3-65. Capital Harris 5-25