CHARLESTON — Hurricane standout quarterback JacQai Long was hoping for a great return to the University of Charleston Stadium, where he played for two years for Capital.

Long did just that, throwing for three touchdown passes in the first quarter in help leading the Redskins to a 93-7 blowout victory over the Cougars on Friday night. Hurricane led 65-0 at halftime.

