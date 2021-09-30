Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor doesn’t need a record book to tell him about his team’s history against Parkersburg, the 16-time state championship program.
“We’ve never beaten them there in the history of the school,” Taylor said. “We’ve beaten them twice, and both times it was here. It’s a big first step.”
Hurricane is 2-7 all-time versus Parkersburg, 0-5 at Stadium Field and 2-2 at Redskin Stadium. The Redskins (2-3), tied for 19th this week in the Class AAA playoff ratings, make that trek back to Wood County Friday for another date with the Big Reds. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Hurricane won last year 60-36 in a contest that produced video-game-like numbers. Redskins quarterback Ismael Borrero threw for 286 yards and seven touchdowns, hooking up three times for scores with Chase Hager (seven catches, 120 yards) and Lucas Rippetoe (three catches, 62 yards). Bryson Singer, then playing QB for Parkersburg, carried 20 times for 270 yards and four TDs.
Singer has since moved to more of a wideout/running back spot for coach Mike Byus and the Big Reds (2-3), who are 18th in the AAA ratings.
“The Singer kid will definitely be the best athlete on the field,” Taylor said. “They’re big up front and physical, and have got decent skill guys. Since Coach Byus took over, he can take the worst situations and still look pretty good. I know they’ve lost skill guys to transfer or broken appendages, but they still beat Capital and Parkersburg South.
“Until we improve up front, we’ll always be at a disadvantage on line play right now. We’re getting better, but we’re young and undersized. We’ve just got to work through what we do well, and we’ve gotten better every week.”
Rick Ryan covers prep sports.
