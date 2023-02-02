The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Winfield vs Hurricane (copy)
Hurricane's Mondrell Dean (4) signed to play college football at Purdue University on Wednesday.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Hurricane standout utility player Mondrell Dean has made his decision. 

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at Purdue University on Wednesday in Hurricane.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

