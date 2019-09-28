PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Greenup County quarterback and Marshall University commit Eli Sammons became northeastern Kentucky’s all-time leading passer Friday at Spartan Stadium.
Sammons threw for for 269 yards in the Musketeers’ 45-0 victory over Portsmouth Notre Dame. Sammons completed 12 of 15 passes and threw for five touchdowns. Entering the contest, Sammons needed 212 to surpass Lewis County’s Corky Prater, who held the record since 1974. Sammons has 6,900 career passing yards.
GALLIA ACADEMY 45, PORTSMOUTH 28: James Armstrong ran for 152 yards on 28 carries as the home-standing Blue Devils (5-0 overall, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) jumped to their best start since 1994.
Talyn Parker carries 17 times for 133 yards for the Trojans (4-1, 1-1). Drew Roe completes 12 of 22 passes for 166 yards, but was sacked four times.
SYMMES VALLEY 47, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 6: Kicker Gavin Yates stripped the ball from a Tartans returner and scored a touchdown to set the score in the Vikings’ triumph.
Jack Leith threw three touchdown passes.
RIVER VALLEY 41, MEIGS 25: Cole Young rushed 37 times for 268 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders (1-4 overall , 1-1 TVC) beat the visiting Marauders (1-4, 0-2) for the first time since 2003. Jared Reese ran 125 yards on 20 attempts for River Valley.
Coulter Cleland completed 12 of 24 passes for 356 yards and four TDs for Meigs.
WAHAMA 48, FEDERAL HOCKING 24: Abram Pauley scored three touchdowns and passed for another to lead the White Falcons (2-3 overall, 2-2 Tri-Valley Conference) over the Lancers. Trevor Hunt scores two TDs, one on an 88-yard interception return.
Federal Hocking (1-4, 0-3) lost its 37th consecutive league game.
JACKSON 35, WHEELERSBURG 15: Freshman Jacob Winters ran for 124 yard to help the Ironmen (5-0) beat the visiting Pirates (2-3).
Aaron Masters threw for 126 yards and one touchdown for Wheelersburg.
EASTERN-MEIGS 32, SOUTH GALLIA 0: The Eagles (3-2 overall, 1-2 TVC) took advantage of six Rebels turnovers for a victory in Mercerville, Ohio.
Blake Newland ran for 109 yards in 14 carries for Eastern. Kyle Northup Gaines 83 yards on 14 attempts for South Gallia (1-4, 1-2).
RUSSELL 55, FLEMING COUNTY 7: The Red Devils took advantage of six Panthers turnovers, five interceptions, in a rout in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Malakai Anderson ran for 140 yards on seven carries. Nathan Conley rushed 15 times for 123 yards
HARRISON COUNTY 20, BOYD COUNTY 17: Tyler Hudgens threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Brady Henderson with 3:09 left to lift the home-standing Thorobreds (3-2) over the Lions (1-5). Logan Staten ran for two TDs for Boyd County.
RACELAND 56, PORTSMOUTH WEST 15: Conner Hughes passed for 274 yards and four touchdowns as the Rams clobbered the Senators to send the home crowd away happy. Gunner Lewis caught three passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns.
WILLIAMSTOWN 37, BUFFALO 7: Ty Moore rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns as the Yellowjackets (4-1) dismantled The visiting Bison.
Moore scored on runs of 14, 8, 5, and 44 yards in helping Class A No. 8-ranked Williamstown pile up 349 yards on the ground.