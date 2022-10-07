The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MADISON — Scott, No. 1 in the Class AA playoff ratings, remained undefeated with its seventh straight win, getting away with a close 28-20 decision over visiting Logan Friday night.

What seemed to be a sure victory for Scott in the beginning turned into a nail-biter in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats (5-2) comeback attempt but fell short.

