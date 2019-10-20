FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — Brayden Campbell tied an Ohio High School Athletic Association record by running for nine touchdowns as McDermott Northwest (5-3 overall, 3-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division I) beat Green (4-4, 1-2) 67-32 Friday night.
Campbell scored on runs of 69, 13, 13, 34, 8, 44, 59, 11, 10 and one yard. He finished with 360 yards on 19 carries and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
SYMMES VALLEY 39, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 8: Josh Ferguson rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown to lift the Vikings (7-1) over the Tartans (1-6) in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Symmes Valley ran for 302 yards and outgained East 309-86.
LOUISVILLE 40, POINT PLEASANT 21: Nathan Gulley ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries as the visiting Leopards (5-3) from Ohio beat the Big Blacks (1-4) at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Colton Jones completed 13 of 17 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown for the Leopards.
Evan Roach ran 20 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns for the Big Blacks. He also completed 10 of 16 passes for 96 yards.
LOUISVILLE 7 19 14 0—40
POINT PLEASANT 0 0 7 14—21
L — Nathan Gulley 12 run (Myles Lab kick)
L — Davis Burick 27 pass from Colton Jones (kick failed)
L — Gulley 29 run (Lab kick)
L — Gulley 10 run (kick failed)
L — Connor Adleman 1 run (Lab kick)
L — Tyler Jackson 23 run (Lab kick)
PP — Evan Roach 4 run (Ellie Wood kick)
PP — Roach 9 run (Wood kick)
PP — Roach 12 run (Wood kick)
GALLIA ACADEMY 48, ROCK HILL 7: The Blue Devils (8-0 overall, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference) won their 15th consecutive regular-season game with a beating of the Redmen (1-7, 1-4) in Pedro, Ohio.
Gallia Academy featured no one with more than 44 yards rushing or 40 yards passing as the Blue Devils substituted liberally.
T.J. McGinnis scored in the fourth quarter to break up the shutout.
WHEELERSBURG 42, WAVERLY 28: The Pirates ran for 457 yards in winning a SOC Division II game over the visiting Tigers.
The win was Wheelersburg’s 13th in a row over Waverly and 24th straight in league play. Makya Matthews ran for 267 yards and three touchdowns on 29 attempts.
EAST CARTER 30, GREENUP COUNTY 29: Micah Adams intercepted a pass at the goal line as time expired to preserve the Raiders’ victory over the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Braden Hicks completed 11 of 21 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns for East Carter (6-2). Adams caught five passes for 110 yards.
RACELAND 69, FAIRVIEW 6: The Rams scored 41 points in the first quarter and clobbered the Eagles.
Jake Heighton threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Gunner Lewis 14 seconds into the game for a 6-0 lead. A safety 46 seconds later proved to be the difference.
VINTON COUNTY 30, RIVER VALLEY 0: Jacob Wells scored on a 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Vikings (4-1 overall, 3-1 Tri-Valley Conference) all the points they needed in a victory over the visiting Raiders (1-7, 1-4).
Wells ran for two more TDS, Okey Fitzwater returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown and Eli Downs kicked a 27-yard field goal.
WAHAMA 18, SOUTH GALLIA 12: Brayden Davenport completed 9 of 12 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed 15 times for 51 yards, to rally the White Falcons (3-5 overall, 3-4 TVC) to a triumph over the Rebels (1-7, 1-6) in Mercerville, Ohio.
Kyle Northup carried 47 times for 296 yards and two touchdowns for South Gallia.