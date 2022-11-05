The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221105 hhs football 36.jpg
Huntington's Johnny Aya-Ay kicks an extra point as the Highlanders take on Hurricane during a high school football game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Hurricane High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

It wasn’t enough that the Mountain State Athletic Conference qualified five teams for the upcoming Class AAA football playoffs. What makes it even more impressive is that four of those MSAC teams finished in the top seven of the ratings and will host first-round games this weekend.

The Secondary School Activities Commission released its final playoff ratings Saturday evening, and MSAC members Huntington (second), Hurricane (fourth), George Washington (fifth) and Spring Valley (seventh) earned the right to play at home for their opening games and will be joined in the AAA tournament by league rival Cabell Midland, which came in 11th and hits the road to Bridgeport for its first-round contest.

