POCA — Poca coach Seth Ramsey knew Logan could score in one play from anywhere on the field, and sure enough, the Wildcats hit a pair of long balls against the Dots defense Friday night.
But they needed one more to beat Poca, and they never got it.
Jordan Wolfe had a pair of short scoring runs, threw for 161 yards and had a key block of an extra point, helping the Dots remain unbeaten with a 14-12 victory at O.O. White Stadium.
Poca (6-0) entered the game second to Herbert Hoover (7-0) in the Class AA playoff ratings, while Logan (5-3) was 13th. The top 16 in each class qualify for the postseason.
The Dots had to come from behind twice to post the win as Logan quarterback Jordan Hayes fired touchdown strikes of 51 and 53 yards to Carson Kirk, the latter giving the Wildcats a 12-7 early in the third quarter.
Wolfe’s 1-yard touchdown run with 5:15 left in the third quarter put Poca in front for good at 14-12 and closed out the scoring, but the Dots defense had to make three straight stops after that as Logan’s last three possessions all crossed into Poca territory.
Poca’s final defensive stop came at its own 40 with 3:05 left in the game, and the Dots picked up a pair of first downs to milk the clock, helped by a 34-yard burst by Toby Payne on a running play.
“The defense played really great,’’ Ramsey said, citing the work done in practice this week by assistant coaches Kyle Gwinn, Dean Sigmon and Travor Dunlap.
“Those guys had a really good game plan and worked with these guys really hard this week and did a great job. I thought it was the best defensive game we played all year. They have a lot of weapons and a lot of guys who can really stretch you vertically and horizontally and our guys, other than those two plays, I thought they did a great job of capping the vertical routes and a good job of breaking on the hitches.’’
Logan’s Hayes completed 10 of 25 passes for 195 yards, with six connections to Kirk for 156 yards. The Wildcats finished the game without two of their top wideouts, Aiden Slack and Dawson Maynard, who were injured in the second half.
Still, the Wildcats were never down by more than two points after losing their last two meetings with Poca 62-36 and 68-8.
“A great football game,’’ said Logan coach Gary Mullins. “We’ve sure come a long way. The last time we came over here, they scored 60-something on us and we didn’t even deserve to be on the same field.
“Our guys battled ‘til the end. Really proud of them. We had guys coming off the bench toward the end of the game who had to play there. One play away. We tried to find a way to win — just a couple plays away tonight.’’
Poca featured a balanced offense much of the way, getting 191 yards on the ground and 161 in the air as Wolfe completed 13 of 20 passes. Malakai Woodard-Jones led the running corps with 102 yards on 21 carries and Payne added 71 on seven attempts.
Christian LeRose caught four balls for 55 yards for the Dots, with each of his receptions picking up first downs. Payne had three catches for 46 yards and Kambel Meeks three for 41.
The first half was decidedly defensive as the Dots led 7-6 at the break, getting a 2-yard touchdown run from Wolfe and Joe Starcher’s extra point early in the second quarter.
The Wildcats struck first on a 51-yard scoring pass from Hayes to Kirk. Wolfe blocked the extra point attempt, keeping Logan’s lead at 6-0.
Logan had just three first downs in the first half. Each team had 104 yards passing in the first half and threw one interception. Wolfe was 9 of 16 and Hayes 4 of 14.
During halftime, Poca honored members of its 2001 team that captured the first of the program’s three straight Class AA championships at the Wheeling Super Six. The Dots beat Bridgeport 21-7.