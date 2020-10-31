Plans can change quickly in the days of COVID-19. Rarely for the better, but that appears to have happened for Poca.
On Friday afternoon, Poca had to hastily cancel its game that night at Hurricane because of possible COVID exposures involving its football team.
Originally when news of Poca’s contact tracing hit on Friday, not only did coach Seth Ramsey figure his team couldn’t return for a game this coming weekend — the final weekend of the regular season — but thought the next time it could play would be in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs. With his school likely in the bottom half of the playoff bracket, he was going to select a Saturday, Nov. 14 date to give the Dots one more day to practice after their potential quarantine and return.
Well, the outlook was brighter for Ramsey and Poca a day later. On Saturday, he thought the Dots might be able to return to practice as early as Tuesday.
“I think we’ll be able to get back to practice this week,’’ Ramsey said. “Hopefully, we can get a game Friday.’’
Poca stood 10th in the Class AA playoff ratings last week, and the top eight in each class get the choice of home field for first-round games the weekend of Nov. 13-14. So depending on whether the Dots secure another game to end the regular season and what happens in games elsewhere around West Virginia, the possibility still exists for Poca to climb into the top eight.
And with that, another round of musical chairs started to spin Saturday with the release of the weekly Department of Education’s color-coded School Alert System map, as areas around West Virginia found out the status of in-person classes and school activities for their respective counties next week. The map update signals a furious flurry of calls among coaches and high school athletic officials trying to secure games for the following week with compatible counties.
Like some other Kanawha Valley schools, Poca wasn’t able to get a game immediately after the color changes on the weekly map, but some schools did.
Saturday’s map also verified that Wayne and Sprting Valley high schools will not play this week as Wayne County shows orange. This likely ends the Pioneers’ season.