ONA – Cabell Midland, as expected, dominated play from start to finish and rolled past winless South Charleston 75-0 Friday night at The Castle. It’s the most points in a game for the Knights in program history. The previous high was 72.

Quarterback Robert Shockey, a double threat out of shotgun formation, threw for 127 yards and ran one time for 32. He played one quarter-plus.

