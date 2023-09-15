ONA – Cabell Midland, as expected, dominated play from start to finish and rolled past winless South Charleston 75-0 Friday night at The Castle. It’s the most points in a game for the Knights in program history. The previous high was 72.
Quarterback Robert Shockey, a double threat out of shotgun formation, threw for 127 yards and ran one time for 32. He played one quarter-plus.
Curtis Jones, top rusher for the Knights, had zero yards rushing, He did catch two TD passes from Shockey covering 22 and 32 yards.
The Knights (4-0), ranked No. 8 in Class AAA, led 69-0 at halftime and the second half consisted of two six-minute quarters with a running clock. The winless Black Eagles (0-4) have now been outscored 289-0 this season.
Cabell Midland visits Parkersburg next Friday and South Charleston goes to George Washington.
Midland’s defense accounted for three scores. Miles Meadors returned an interception 20 yards, Caleb Parlier rumbled 17 yards on a fumble return and the Black Eagles also snapped the ball out of the end zone.
“Come out and execute,” said Knights assistant Eric Smith, who ran the show for head coach Luke Salmons, who was not at the game. “We did that. The kids did their jobs.”
Smith said Parlier will remember this game.
“It’s good,” Smith said. “That’s so big for a lineman.”
Shockey, a transfer from Parkersburg South, enjoyed his evening even if it was short,
“Four (TDs) in the first quarter. That’s the most passing we’ve done all year,’’ Shockey said. “It was great to watch the younger guys get in.”
Jones can’t recall a night he had no yards rushing,
“That was a first,” he said. “On the passes, just found running room.”
On his touchdown, Parlier pounced on the loose ball, came out of the crowd and raced in for the score.
“Ball pops up, I got it and took off,” he said. “It feels great. It’s a lineman’s dream.”
Cabell Midland 75, South Charleston 0
South Charleston;0;0;0;0;--;0
Cabell Midland;41;28;6;0;--;75
First quarter
CM—Branch 31 run (Hornbuckle kick), 11:08.
CM—Goodrich 43 pass from Shockey (Hornbuckle kick), 8:56.
CM—Jones 22 pass from Shockey (kick failed), 6:39.
CM—Jones 32 pass from Shockey (Hornbuckle kick), 3:14.
CM—Nida 21 pass from Shockey (Hornbuckle kick), 43.2.
